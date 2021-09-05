CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its latest van as a base for 'micro camper vans' - see inside

By Brittany Chang
Posted by 
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z1pMA_0bn9Xfzz00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NpvAV_0bn9Xfzz00
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Citan with a VanEssa mobilcamping camper module.

Daimler

  • Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its new Citan van that can be used for "micro" camper van conversions.
  • The van is currently on display at the Caravan Salon Düsseldorf with a camper van module.
  • Mercedes-Benz's Sprinter van is already a cult classic among camper van enthusiasts.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .
Mercedes-Benz has established itself as a key player in the RV industry as camper van conversion companies and DIYers continue to use the automaker's Sprinter van as a base for tiny homes on wheels.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZFuJa_0bn9Xfzz00
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Citan with a VanEssa mobilcamping camper module.

Daimler

Now, Mercedes-Benz is building on this RV-friendly reputation by unveiling the latest generation of the Citan, a van targeted at the "micro camper van conversion" industry.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LilaP_0bn9Xfzz00
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Citan with a VanEssa mobilcamping camper module.

Daimler

The automaker is currently displaying the upcoming van at the Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf, Germany.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0glHhq_0bn9Xfzz00
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Citan with a VanEssa mobilcamping camper module.

Daimler

If you take a closer look, you'll find that the van has been outfitted by VanEssa mobilcamping, which specializes in camper van modules …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gctD4_0bn9Xfzz00
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Citan with a VanEssa mobilcamping camper module.

Daimler

… such as the one being displayed in the Citan, as seen in the prototype below.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zyUqv_0bn9Xfzz00
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Citan with a VanEssa mobilcamping camper module.

Daimler

"The travel and leisure vehicle market is increasingly important for us as part of our strategic orientation," Klaus Rehkugler, the head of sales and marketing at Mercedes-Benz Vans, said in a press release.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TkWvY_0bn9Xfzz00
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Citan with a VanEssa mobilcamping camper module.

Daimler

Source: Daimler

"This also applies to the brand new generation of our Citan, which is an ideal basic vehicle for micro camper van conversions," Rehkugler continued.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PjNCs_0bn9Xfzz00
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Citan with a VanEssa mobilcamping camper module.

Daimler

Source: Daimler

The standard Citan wheelbase on the Tourer and Panel Van iterations will be almost 9 feet long.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WZJA1_0bn9Xfzz00
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Citan with a VanEssa mobilcamping camper module.

Daimler

In the future, the Citan Mixto will have a longer wheelbase.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hb75V_0bn9Xfzz00
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Citan with a VanEssa mobilcamping camper module.

Daimler

Now let's take a closer look at the prototype Citan Tourer that's been turned into a camper van.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34cRoK_0bn9Xfzz00
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Citan with a VanEssa mobilcamping camper module.

Daimler

The camper modules inside the example Citan van include a kitchen and a bed.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=149CRK_0bn9Xfzz00
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Citan with a VanEssa mobilcamping camper module.

Daimler

Let's start with the kitchen, which extends out the rear of the van.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LIzkn_0bn9Xfzz00
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Citan with a VanEssa mobilcamping camper module.

Daimler

All food preparation and cooking tools are hidden within the drawers of the 132-pound module.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3llA1T_0bn9Xfzz00
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Citan with a VanEssa mobilcamping camper module.

Daimler

This includes the gas stovetop, refrigerator …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Usiiq_0bn9Xfzz00
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Citan with a VanEssa mobilcamping camper module.

Daimler

… and sink that's attached to a roughly 3.4-gallon water tank.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OLgMc_0bn9Xfzz00
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Citan with a VanEssa mobilcamping camper module.

Daimler

The kitchen module also has integrated storage units that can hold onto all the necessary cookware and supplies.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13xqUU_0bn9Xfzz00
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Citan with a VanEssa mobilcamping camper module.

Daimler

The kitchen module can also be removed quickly to turn the tiny home on wheels back into your typical van.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tc8qd_0bn9Xfzz00
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Citan with a VanEssa mobilcamping camper module.

Daimler

Now onto the sleeping system, which turns the rear of the van and its seats into a mattress-topped slumber space.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GsUK7_0bn9Xfzz00
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Citan with a VanEssa mobilcamping camper module.

Daimler

The 3.8-foot wide, 6.2-foot long sleeping space can accommodate up to two people.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hfNPr_0bn9Xfzz00
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Citan with a VanEssa mobilcamping camper module.

Daimler

When the bed isn't in use, it can be stored above the kitchen unit ...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21mQNd_0bn9Xfzz00
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Citan with a VanEssa mobilcamping camper module.

Daimler

... which allows passengers to regain access to the Citan's rear seats.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t0VUb_0bn9Xfzz00
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Citan with a VanEssa mobilcamping camper module.

Daimler

Looking for your next micro tiny home base?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bw2vk_0bn9Xfzz00
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Citan with a VanEssa mobilcamping camper module.

Daimler

If you want the Citan, you'll have to be patient: the van won't be available until 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jcsuS_0bn9Xfzz00
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Citan with a VanEssa mobilcamping camper module.

Daimler

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Business Insider

Business Insider

228K+
Followers
15K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camper#Mercedes Benz Citan#Panel Van#Mercedes Benz Citan#Daimler Mercedes Benz#Rv#Mercedes Benz Vans#Daimler Source#Tourer#Citan Mixto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
Related
Beauty & FashionDesign Taxi

Mercedes-Benz Reimagines Luxury With New SUV Concept: Make Passengers ‘Float’

German luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz has just unveiled a stunning new all-electric SUV concept at the IAA 2021 by the name of the Maybach EQS. An electric crossover is expected to arrive in 2023, and this design gives us a glimpse into what could be hitting the market when it does. The “near-production one-off” showcases the best of Mercedes’ forward-facing design while acknowledging the company’s usual “tradition-steeped” stance.
CarsCarscoops

New Armored 2022 Mercedes-Benz S 680 Guard 4MATIC Is A Tough Cookie To Crack

We’ve updated this story with live imagery from Mercedes’ Munich Motor Show stand. Check out the pictures below. Mercedes-Benz’s new S 680 Guard 4MATIC received its world premiere today at the 2021 Munich Motor Show. The German car manufacturer has been building armored vehicles since 1928 and the S 680...
Carswardsauto.com

Mercedes-Benz Electrifies G-Class SUV

MUNICH, Germany – Mercedes-Benz has confirmed preparations for an electric-powered version of its rugged G-Class are well under way with the unveiling of the Concept EQG at the 2021 IAA auto show here. Dieter Zetsche, then-Mercedes-Benz CEO, first hinted at a battery-electric G-Class in 2018, and now the newest member...
Carsenplugged.com

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the Concept EQG, the future version of the G-Class

Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz has revealed an electric concept version of its boxy luxury off-roader, the G-Wagen, complete with shining accents and moon rover-style wheels. Mercedes-Benz, officially known as the Concept EQG, provided few details about the electric SUV while displaying it at the 2021 IAA Mobility show in Munich. It made no mention of range estimates, battery size, or the power output of the electric motors. It will, however, be all-wheel drive, with a low and high gear. Those wheels also are 22 inches in diameter.
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

Mercedes-Benz talks upgrades to the Sprinter van

Mercedes-Benz has upgraded its popular Sprinter Van for the new model year with a new engine, transmission, and a new all-wheel-drive system. With the upgrades, Mercedes says the Sprinter will be more comfortable driving on virtually all terrains than in the past. One of the key upgrades is a new 2.0-liter OM 654 diesel engine that comes from the Mercedes passenger car range that was previously only available in Europe.
CarsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Mercedes AMG EQS unveiled, has 751 horsepower

Mercedes Benz have unveiled a new electric sports car, the Mercedes AMG EQS and the car comes with a total of 751 horsepower. The Mercedes AMG comes with 649 horsepower as standard and a boost function increases this to 751 horsepower. “The AMG EQS is the first all-electric ambassador in...
Carsmotor1.com

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB makes its European debut

Mercedes-Benz is on a warpath of electrification, both by introducing dedicated EVs like the EQS full-size saloon and by converting existing models to battery power. The 2022 EQB is an example of the latter. Based on the lovable GLB-Class crossover, the EQB already made its initial debut in April in Shanghai, but the latest from Mercedes has it confirmed for the North American market in EQB 300 and EQB 350 trims.
TechnologyAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Mercedes-Benz Unveils Mind Control Car

(Munich) -- Mercedes-Benz is introducing a new car that drivers can control with their mind. At a showcase in Germany this week, the automaker said its new Vision AVTR uses a technology called brain-computer interface. The car has no wheel, buttons or dials. Drivers will wear a device on their...
CarsTree Hugger

Mercedes-Benz Introduces 5 New Electric Vehicles

Mercedes-Benz continues its ambitious plans to electrify its lineup and this week it’s showing off five new electric vehicles at the Munich Motor Show IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Germany. All five electric cars are positioned under the automaker’s EQ-sub-brand, which is used for all of its fully electric vehicles. The new EVs range from an electric version of the iconic G-Wagen, to a midsize electric sedan and a new small electric crossover.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE Sedan

Mercedes-Benz has been going all-out on technology and electric powertrains. First, we saw the Mercedes-Benz EQS and then we began to prepare for a smaller version of that car called the EQE. Our first spy shots of the car arrived in February this year, and since then, we've been seeing more and more of the car. Finally, we got a teaser last month before the finished product was finally revealed. Boasting 410 miles of range, sleek styling, a tech-forward cabin, and more space than a traditional E-Class, this looks like something special. But is the baby EQS as good as its big brother?
Carsinsideevs.com

Nissan Teases Its Brand New Electric Van Ahead Of Unveiling

Nissan continues to tease its new all-electric light commercial vehicle (LCV) for the European market, which will be revealed on September 27. The Japanese manufacturer intends to refresh its entire LCV lineup, including a brand new BEV. The new teaser does not contain any details. All we can see is...
CarsThe Car Connection

Mercedes-Benz expands EV portfolio with EQE, EQB

Mercedes-Benz showed off the new electric vehicles that will help it become an all-electric automaker by 2030 this week at the IAA Mobility auto show in Munich. Mercedes debuted the EQB electric SUV, EQE electric sedan, and EQG concept SUV based on the G-Class. Those vehicles will join the EQS flagship sedan and EQA small crossover already planned for the U.S. as 2022 models.
Mercedes, TXPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes Says The Three-Box Sedan Is On Its Way Out

According to Mercedes-Benz's design boss, electrification will kill the beloved three-box sedan. Gorden Wagener made this startling revelation in a recent interview with Top Gear. When you think about it, we shouldn't be surprised. The three-box sedan was already on the way out. Ford famously axed all of its sedans, Acura ditched the RLX, and even the evergreen Chevy Impala had no chance of survival. The rise of the crossover is the main reason, as we predicted back in 2016.
CarsCarscoops

Electric Mercedes-Maybach Concept Teased For Munich

Mercedes-Maybach has released the first teaser video of their upcoming ultra-luxury electric vehicle concept. Originally announced in July, the mysterious model features a Maybach-branded grille with horizontal slats. While the latter is fully enclosed, the concept isn’t completely focused on aerodynamics as it has a hood ornament unlike the EQA, EQB and EQS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy