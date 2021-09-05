Mercedes-Benz has established itself as a key player in the RV industry as camper van conversion companies and DIYers continue to use the automaker's Sprinter van as a base for tiny homes on wheels. Now, Mercedes-Benz is building on this RV-friendly reputation by unveiling the latest generation of the Citan, a van targeted at the "micro camper van conversion" industry. The automaker is currently displaying the upcoming van at the Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf, Germany. If you take a closer look, you'll find that the van has been outfitted by VanEssa mobilcamping, which specializes in camper van modules … … such as the one being displayed in the Citan, as seen in the prototype below. "The travel and leisure vehicle market is increasingly important for us as part of our strategic orientation," Klaus Rehkugler, the head of sales and marketing at Mercedes-Benz Vans, said in a press release.
The standard Citan wheelbase on the Tourer and Panel Van iterations will be almost 9 feet long. In the future, the Citan Mixto will have a longer wheelbase. Now let's take a closer look at the prototype Citan Tourer that's been turned into a camper van. The camper modules inside the example Citan van include a kitchen and a bed. Let's start with the kitchen, which extends out the rear of the van. All food preparation and cooking tools are hidden within the drawers of the 132-pound module. This includes the gas stovetop, refrigerator … … and sink that's attached to a roughly 3.4-gallon water tank. The kitchen module also has integrated storage units that can hold onto all the necessary cookware and supplies. The kitchen module can also be removed quickly to turn the tiny home on wheels back into your typical van. Now onto the sleeping system, which turns the rear of the van and its seats into a mattress-topped slumber space. The 3.8-foot wide, 6.2-foot long sleeping space can accommodate up to two people. When the bed isn't in use, it can be stored above the kitchen unit ... ... which allows passengers to regain access to the Citan's rear seats. Looking for your next micro tiny home base? If you want the Citan, you'll have to be patient: the van won't be available until 2022. Read the original article on Business Insider
German luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz has just unveiled a stunning new all-electric SUV concept at the IAA 2021 by the name of the Maybach EQS. An electric crossover is expected to arrive in 2023, and this design gives us a glimpse into what could be hitting the market when it does. The “near-production one-off” showcases the best of Mercedes’ forward-facing design while acknowledging the company’s usual “tradition-steeped” stance.
We’ve updated this story with live imagery from Mercedes’ Munich Motor Show stand. Check out the pictures below. Mercedes-Benz’s new S 680 Guard 4MATIC received its world premiere today at the 2021 Munich Motor Show. The German car manufacturer has been building armored vehicles since 1928 and the S 680...
MUNICH, Germany – Mercedes-Benz has confirmed preparations for an electric-powered version of its rugged G-Class are well under way with the unveiling of the Concept EQG at the 2021 IAA auto show here. Dieter Zetsche, then-Mercedes-Benz CEO, first hinted at a battery-electric G-Class in 2018, and now the newest member...
Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz has revealed an electric concept version of its boxy luxury off-roader, the G-Wagen, complete with shining accents and moon rover-style wheels. Mercedes-Benz, officially known as the Concept EQG, provided few details about the electric SUV while displaying it at the 2021 IAA Mobility show in Munich. It made no mention of range estimates, battery size, or the power output of the electric motors. It will, however, be all-wheel drive, with a low and high gear. Those wheels also are 22 inches in diameter.
Mercedes-Benz has upgraded its popular Sprinter Van for the new model year with a new engine, transmission, and a new all-wheel-drive system. With the upgrades, Mercedes says the Sprinter will be more comfortable driving on virtually all terrains than in the past. One of the key upgrades is a new 2.0-liter OM 654 diesel engine that comes from the Mercedes passenger car range that was previously only available in Europe.
Mercedes Benz have unveiled a new electric sports car, the Mercedes AMG EQS and the car comes with a total of 751 horsepower. The Mercedes AMG comes with 649 horsepower as standard and a boost function increases this to 751 horsepower. “The AMG EQS is the first all-electric ambassador in...
Mercedes-Benz is on a warpath of electrification, both by introducing dedicated EVs like the EQS full-size saloon and by converting existing models to battery power. The 2022 EQB is an example of the latter. Based on the lovable GLB-Class crossover, the EQB already made its initial debut in April in Shanghai, but the latest from Mercedes has it confirmed for the North American market in EQB 300 and EQB 350 trims.
WASHINGTON — At the IAA Mobility 2021 show in Munich, Germany, Automobile giant Mercedes-Benz displayed the next iteration of its Vision AVTR concept car, first shown at International Consumer Electronics Show 2020. Mercedes-Benz has said that the car now has tech that lets you perform specific tasks just by thinking...
(Munich) -- Mercedes-Benz is introducing a new car that drivers can control with their mind. At a showcase in Germany this week, the automaker said its new Vision AVTR uses a technology called brain-computer interface. The car has no wheel, buttons or dials. Drivers will wear a device on their...
Mercedes-Benz continues its ambitious plans to electrify its lineup and this week it’s showing off five new electric vehicles at the Munich Motor Show IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Germany. All five electric cars are positioned under the automaker’s EQ-sub-brand, which is used for all of its fully electric vehicles. The new EVs range from an electric version of the iconic G-Wagen, to a midsize electric sedan and a new small electric crossover.
The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE electric sedan is positioned as yet another player in the growing electric vehicle (EV) market. Like many manufacturers, Mercedes is promising a future filled with EVs. It has plans to introduce 10 new electric models by 2022 and phase out all internal combustion engines by 2030.
We got our first proper glimpse of what to expect from the Mercedes EQB all-electric crossover-in-feel SUV back in April, during the 2021 Shanghai Motor Show. What we managed to deduce from that appearance was that Mercedes is obviously quite keen to take on Tesla and its Model Y. The...
Mercedes-Benz has been going all-out on technology and electric powertrains. First, we saw the Mercedes-Benz EQS and then we began to prepare for a smaller version of that car called the EQE. Our first spy shots of the car arrived in February this year, and since then, we've been seeing more and more of the car. Finally, we got a teaser last month before the finished product was finally revealed. Boasting 410 miles of range, sleek styling, a tech-forward cabin, and more space than a traditional E-Class, this looks like something special. But is the baby EQS as good as its big brother?
Nissan continues to tease its new all-electric light commercial vehicle (LCV) for the European market, which will be revealed on September 27. The Japanese manufacturer intends to refresh its entire LCV lineup, including a brand new BEV. The new teaser does not contain any details. All we can see is...
Mercedes-Benz showed off the new electric vehicles that will help it become an all-electric automaker by 2030 this week at the IAA Mobility auto show in Munich. Mercedes debuted the EQB electric SUV, EQE electric sedan, and EQG concept SUV based on the G-Class. Those vehicles will join the EQS flagship sedan and EQA small crossover already planned for the U.S. as 2022 models.
According to Mercedes-Benz's design boss, electrification will kill the beloved three-box sedan. Gorden Wagener made this startling revelation in a recent interview with Top Gear. When you think about it, we shouldn't be surprised. The three-box sedan was already on the way out. Ford famously axed all of its sedans, Acura ditched the RLX, and even the evergreen Chevy Impala had no chance of survival. The rise of the crossover is the main reason, as we predicted back in 2016.
Mercedes-Maybach has released the first teaser video of their upcoming ultra-luxury electric vehicle concept. Originally announced in July, the mysterious model features a Maybach-branded grille with horizontal slats. While the latter is fully enclosed, the concept isn’t completely focused on aerodynamics as it has a hood ornament unlike the EQA, EQB and EQS.
