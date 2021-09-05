The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Citan with a VanEssa mobilcamping camper module. Daimler

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its new Citan van that can be used for "micro" camper van conversions.

The van is currently on display at the Caravan Salon Düsseldorf with a camper van module.

Mercedes-Benz's Sprinter van is already a cult classic among camper van enthusiasts.

Mercedes-Benz has established itself as a key player in the RV industry as camper van conversion companies and DIYers continue to use the automaker's Sprinter van as a base for tiny homes on wheels.Now, Mercedes-Benz is building on this RV-friendly reputation by unveiling the latest generation of the Citan, a van targeted at the "micro camper van conversion" industry.The automaker is currently displaying the upcoming van at the Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf, Germany.If you take a closer look, you'll find that the van has been outfitted by VanEssa mobilcamping, which specializes in camper van modules …… such as the one being displayed in the Citan, as seen in the prototype below."The travel and leisure vehicle market is increasingly important for us as part of our strategic orientation," Klaus Rehkugler, the head of sales and marketing at Mercedes-Benz Vans, said in a press release.

Source: Daimler

"This also applies to the brand new generation of our Citan, which is an ideal basic vehicle for micro camper van conversions," Rehkugler continued.

Source: Daimler

