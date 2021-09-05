Dense Fog Advisory issued for Baker, Bradford, Coastal Flagler, Eastern Alachua by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-05 07:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-05 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Coastal Flagler; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Clay; Eastern Putnam; Gilchrist; Hamilton; Inland Flagler; Inland Nassau; Inland St. Johns; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Duval; Western Putnam DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and northeast and northern Florida. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.alerts.weather.gov
