In front of family and friends, Zeb Noland adds to his growing Gamecock legacy

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Zeb Noland will start for the University of South Carolina this Saturday, despite beginning the season as a graduate assistant coach. South Carolina released their week one depth chart this morning, and Noland was listed as the number one quarterback for the Gamecocks. Noland was promoted from GA to player two weeks ago after an injury to freshman starter Luke Doty, and was given the nod this week from first-year SC head coach Shane Beamer.