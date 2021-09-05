CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In front of family and friends, Zeb Noland adds to his growing Gamecock legacy

Cover picture for the articleZeb Noland stepped across the crosswalk on Bluff Road, glanced to his left through his Oakley Frogskin sunglasses and cracked a wry smile. To Zeb’s left, amid the mass of garnet and black swarming the yellow ropes carving a path for the first official Gamecock Walk in almost two years, his father, Travis, mom, Julie, and younger brother, Abe, looked on as the Gamecocks entered Williams-Brice Stadium.

Columbia, SCWLTX.com

Zeb Noland named Gamecocks week one starter at Quarterback

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Zeb Noland is going from Grad Assistant to starting quarterback at an SEC school. Noland has been listed as the Gamecocks' starting quarterback for their week one matchup vs Eastern Illinois. Noland came to South Carolina as a Graduate Assistant in June after playing QB at Iowa...
College SportsUSC Gamecock

Zeb Noland named starter, injury updates ahead of Eastern Illinois game

Head football coach Shane Beamer was lively in his midweek press conference on Tuesday. Addressing the elephant in the room, Beamer joked, “Obviously the topic of conversation, what everyone is here today and wants to talk about, is our uniforms.”. The real topic of conversation was graduate transfer Zeb Noland...
NFLMarietta Daily Journal

Grad assistant Zeb Noland named starting QB at South Carolina

Zeb Noland, who came to South Carolina as a grad assistant a few weeks ago, has been named the Gamecocks' starting quarterback in their opener this Saturday. South Carolina opens against Eastern Illinois on Saturday. Noland has a year of eligibility remaining after stints at Iowa State and North Dakota...
NFLweareiowa.com

Former Cyclone Zeb Noland named South Carolina Gamecocks Week 1 starter at QB

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Zeb Noland is going from Grad Assistant to starting quarterback at an SEC school. Noland has been listed as the Gamecocks' starting quarterback for their week one matchup vs Eastern Illinois. Noland came to South Carolina as a Graduate Assistant in June after playing QB at Iowa...
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

Former NDSU quarterback and current South Carolina graduate assistant Zeb Noland to start for Gamecocks this Saturday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Zeb Noland will start for the University of South Carolina this Saturday, despite beginning the season as a graduate assistant coach. South Carolina released their week one depth chart this morning, and Noland was listed as the number one quarterback for the Gamecocks. Noland was promoted from GA to player two weeks ago after an injury to freshman starter Luke Doty, and was given the nod this week from first-year SC head coach Shane Beamer.
Columbia, SCWLTX.com

Beamer keeping expectations reasonable for Zeb Noland

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some of Shane Beamer's best quotes in the last few weeks have dealt with the subject of quarterback Zeb Noland. Beamer discussed the move Noland was making from graduate assistant coach to quarterback as that position was in need of some depth in the wake of the sprained foot suffered by Luke Doty.
Iowa StateTimes and Democrat

CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Ex-coach says Zeb Noland 'huge asset' to USC QBs

When Zeb Noland first told his former head coach he was heading to South Carolina, Matt Campbell was ecstatic. The Iowa State head coach had met Shane Beamer for the first time a few weeks prior at the Big 12 championship game and was elated for his former quarterback to spend time under the newly named Gamecock head coach.
College SportsCharlotteObserver.com

He’s become a national story, but USC’s Zeb Noland is still a ‘country boy at heart’

At 11:01 a.m. Tuesday, Zeb Noland’s phone buzzed with a call from San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance — one of hundreds of missed calls, texts and tweets. Noland couldn’t answer, too busy practicing for the first time as South Carolina’s starting quarterback. Unbeknownst to him, Noland would become somewhat of a social media sensation in the time he spent on the practice field.
Williams, SCUSC Gamecock

Gamecock football coaches confident in Zeb Noland as first string quarterback

Zeb Noland, a graduate transfer and a former member of the Gamecock football coaching staff, was named starting quarterback for Saturday’s matchup against Eastern Illinois University on Tuesday, amid injury concerns surrounding sophomore Luke Doty. Pete Lembo, associate head coach/special teams coordinator, said he was “excited for [Noland], as he...
Columbia, SCSpartanburg Herald-Journal

How Zeb Noland's skill set translates, what South Carolina's offense will look like

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina was running through its blitz period during practice Aug. 14. The newest, yet oldest, quarterback on roster, Zeb Noland, walked into then broke the huddle as the offensive players trotted to their spots. He stepped up, changed the offensive line’s protection call and delivered an on-target pass in time to beat the blitz he knew was coming and exactly from where.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Zeb Noland discusses path to getting to QB1, Trey Lance's advice

Zeb Noland’s path to becoming the starting quarterback at South Carolina is one of the most unusual stories in college football. The former Iowa State and North Dakota State quarterback who was a graduate assistant only a couple weeks ago will lead the Gamecocks on Saturday night in Williams-Brice Stadium against Eastern Illinois.

