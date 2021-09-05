Opinion | Acceptance means a lot in education

In a years-long mission, a goal was reached last week that many people thought would never happen, especially in Alabama. The Magic City Acceptance Academy opened its doors to 200-plus students on its Homewood campus off Bagby Drive. That’s because the public charter school’s mission statement pretty much says it all: “The Magic City Acceptance Academy facilitates a community in which all learners are empowered to embrace education, achieve individual success, and take ownership of their future in a safe, LGBTQ-affirming learning environment.”