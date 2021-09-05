CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

Matt DeAngelis & Christine Dwyer of The Working Studio: “Be authentic and be kind”

By Candice Georgiadis
Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthenticity Is the Key: You were created as a unique individual with many facets to your being. Your experiences differ from mine, and you have your own talents. Therefore, you should never try to be something you’re not or go against your authentic self to feel accepted. There are people out there who want to know and love you as you are, flaws and all. Love and respect yourself enough to find them and be authentically you instead of sacrificing yourself to fit in. And when you do, imposter syndrome will fade away.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Science#Be Kind#Impostor Syndrome#The Working Studio#American#Thrive Global And Medium#Ga#Kozmic Soul Solutions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
Related
Kidsqchron.com

Allure Art Studio debuts kids work

Participants of the Allure Art Studio summer program showcased their work to their friends, families and potential buyers in Hollis last week. The art students, ages 7 to 13, were proud to show off the work that they toiled over for six weeks at the studio at 197-05 Jamaica Ave., according to Allure Art Studio founder and instructor Amy Simon. During the summer, the predominantly Black and Afro-Latino students learned about artists and authors from their background like Bisa Butler (fiber and quilt artist), Jean-Michel Basquiat (graffiti, street artist and neo-expressionist), JaNay Brown-Wood author of “Imani’s Moon,” “Empire” actress Grace Byers’ “I Am Enough,” Jamilah Thompkins-Bigelow’s “Your Name is a Song” and Junot Diaz’s “Islandborn.”
JobsThrive Global

Nikieta Lambert: “Authenticity”

Authenticity- Don’t try to be happy like someone else. No two people are the same. So no two people are going to have the same prescription for a life of joy. If you design your quest for happiness around what everyone else is saying, it will always feel a little forced and ill-fitting. Sure! Take recommendations from people, and try what others suggest. However, remember your happiness is YOURS. Your journey is unique.
HealthThrive Global

Barbara Becker of Heartwood: “There is both beauty and pain on this journey of life”

There is both beauty and pain on this journey of life. We are good at celebrating the joys, but genuine well-being depends upon being present to it all: the loss and the loneliness, the sorrow, the resentment and anger. Our challenges are not roadblocks keeping us from life — they are our life. It may not be what we wished for, but it’s ours to work with, to make sense of.
EntertainmentThrive Global

Liz Eddy of Lantern: “Be okay saying ‘no’”

Be okay saying ‘no.’ There might be days you feel like going out and others where you can’t bear the thought. I always remind myself that anyone who cares about me will understand if I say no to doing certain things. When you do go to an event, it helps to have an escape plan. For example, you might bring your own car or ask a friend to leave with you if you give them a code word.
BusinessThrive Global

David Kooi: “Be authentic and unbiased”

Be authentic and unbiased. At Jointly, you can rely on us for the most dependable ratings and recommendations. No brand can pay for a better rating or better placement on our platform. In recent years, Big Tech has gotten a bad rep. But of course many tech companies are doing...
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Vivian Wong: “Foster a culture of gratitude”

Foster a culture of gratitude. Teams fail or succeed as a team. Letting people know that the work they do, big or small, matters to the overall success of the team is important for the team morale. Leaders have the responsibility to set the tone for the team culture and need to lead by example. Giving credit where credit is due encourages your teams to continue to go above and beyond in supporting each other.
EnvironmentThrive Global

Stephanie J. Miller of IFC: “I wish someone had told me not to look so hard for role models”

I wish someone had told me not to look so hard for role models. I recall when I was a young manager and was first being considered for a promotion to director level. At the time, I didn’t see anyone at that level who looked or talked like me. There were very few women and very few people with an interest in promoting environmental issues. Sometimes you need to be the role model you are seeking.
SocietyThrive Global

Arun Sardana Of karuna: “Fall in love with forgiveness”

Fall in love with forgiveness: I just completed a podcast interview with Dr. Fred Luskin, who has led the Stanford Forgiveness Project for over 20 years and has worked around the world with some of the most burnt-out populations. Forgiveness, as he puts it, gives you the freedom to come out of the vicious cycle of blame, guilt and shame which can be a constant silent stressor. Start by forgiving something small and notice how it makes you feel, then move to larger issues that are still weighing you down.
TV Seriesviralhatch.com

Remember little Jake Harper from Two and a Half Men? This is him now

In the popular American television sitcom “Two and a Half Men” we met Angus T. Jones as Jake Harper, a sweet little boy, but a little bit silly. At the age of 10, Angus was offered the role of Jake Harper in Two and a Half Men. The series became known around the world and this helped Angus reach a salary of $ 300,000 per episode, becoming the highest paid child on TV.
ReligionBelief.Net

Why Nobody Wants to Go to Church Anymore

There's one more trend I'll mention I believe is having a devastating impact on the Church and most certainly contributing to its decline. You cannot tell Millennials that your church welcomes everybody -- that all can come to Jesus -- and then, when they come, what they find are few mixed races or no mixed couples. You cannot say, "Everybody is welcome here if, by that, you really mean, so long as you're like the rest of us, straight and in a traditional family." In the words of Rachel Evans, a millennial herself and a blogger for CNN, "Having been advertised to our whole lives, we millennials have highly sensitive BS meters." In other words, be real and be yourself. If everyone is not really equally welcomed to the table at your church, stop advertising that you are open to anyone. That is not only untrue, but Millennials can see through the façade and they will not stay in such a church.
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

This Personality Trait Is Related To Superior IQ

Higher intelligence drives ‘cognitive hunger’. Openness to experience is the personality trait most strongly linked to higher intelligence, research finds. People who are open to experience tend to be intellectually curious, imaginative, seekers of variety and sensitive to their feelings. Naturally, people who are open to experience like trying out...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Future Mother-in-Law Threw Girl Out into the Street While Her Boyfriend Stood There and Watched

It's not unusual for people to gain favors with their future mother-in-law. However, trying to impress your future inlaws can go horribly wrong sometimes, and for Reddit user jaowngap, it certainly did. One fateful weekend, she took a trip to go see her boyfriend but she ended up falling sick, and his mother ended up kicked her out of the house. After the Redditor eventually made it home, her boyfriend told her that she needed to apologize to her future mother-in-law for her behavior.

Comments / 0

Community Policy