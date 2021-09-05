Shanya Swaneet of Colaburate: “You have to have a razor-sharp focus on the finances”

If before, entrepreneurship required emotional strength and the firm decision to do so, during the pandemic , for many it became a priority, awakening the entrepreneurial spirit that some carry inside and pushing that dream of having a profitable business of their own. To this we must add the digital reality in which we live, where the strengths that entrepreneurs require are not limited only to having an attractive product or service, or to knowing perfectly the market and what you sell; It has to do more with the skills to carry out digital businesses, lead teams, projects, processes, among others.