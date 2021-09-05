CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shanya Swaneet of Colaburate: “You have to have a razor-sharp focus on the finances”

Cover picture for the articleYou have to have a razor-sharp focus on the finances: It’s very easy to lose focus on expenses, taxes, credits, and the astounding number of federal and state paperwork that can get carried away in the hustle and bustle of the daily journey of an entrepreneur. I was doing everything myself and that was such a bad idea as I could not do an objective assessment of pending payments and cash flow. An outside perspective can provide that unbiased practical view and advice without being emotionally attached.

