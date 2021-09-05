CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In front of family and friends, Zeb Noland adds to his growing Gamecock legacy

By Ben Portnoy
Island Packet Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZeb Noland stepped across the crosswalk on Bluff Road, glanced to his left through his Oakley Frogskin sunglasses and cracked a wry smile. To Zeb’s left, amid the mass of garnet and black swarming the yellow ropes carving a path for the first official Gamecock Walk in almost two years, his father, Travis, mom, Julie, and younger brother, Abe, looked on as the Gamecocks entered Williams-Brice Stadium.

