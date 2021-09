An average employee spends about 10 hours a day at work. Most people continue to linger on to work-related thoughts and issues even beyond those 10 hours. So work makes up quite a significant part of our life. Therefore, it has a lot to do with our mental health. According to the Mental Health Organization, one in every seven people faces mental health problems due to their workplace. It places a significant responsibility on the employer to ensure employees operate in a relaxing work environment. Employers must try their best to remove all the possible stressors from the workplace.