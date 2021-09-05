CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk Now Owns Less Than Half Of SpaceX’s Shares Reveal Filings

By Ramish Zafar
wccftech.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpace Exploration Technologies Corp.'s (SpaceX) chief, Mr. Elon Musk, maintains absolute control of the company's decision-making powers, even though his shareholdings have slightly dropped over the past three years. Mr. Musk created the company in 2002 intending to develop reusable rockets for bringing down the costs of space exploration - a metric that, according to him, is crucial for enabling humans to colonize planets in the solar system. After its successes with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) crew and cargo deliveries to the International Space Station (ISS) and the Falcon 9 rocket, SpaceX has garnered significant attention from investors, which has resulted in the company's equity value growing and alongside, slightly reducing Mr. Musk's shareholdings, which are held through a trust solely in his name.

