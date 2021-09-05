Knoxville Volleyball Turns In 3-1 Record At Atlantic

The Knoxville Volleyball Squad went 3-1 at the Atlantic Invitational on Saturday winning over the three teams from the far western part of Iowa. The Panthers beat two ranked squads in the process as they took down #13 in class 1A St. Albert 2-1, and class 2A #14 Treynor 2-0. Knoxville also beat the host Trojans 2-0, the Panthers only loss was a 2-0 setback to Winterset. Brittany Bacorn and Emma Dunkin were named to the all tournament team. Bacorn recored 27 kills, 32 assists, 23 digs and was 34/38 serving with five aces. Dunkin had 26 digs and was 31/33 serving with four aces. Coach Mollie Keitges tells KNIA/KRLS Sports her girls are looking to become smarter, and know how to attack…