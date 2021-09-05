CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knoxville, IA

Knoxville Volleyball Turns In 3-1 Record At Atlantic

By Derek Cardwell
kniakrls.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Knoxville Volleyball Squad went 3-1 at the Atlantic Invitational on Saturday winning over the three teams from the far western part of Iowa. The Panthers beat two ranked squads in the process as they took down #13 in class 1A St. Albert 2-1, and class 2A #14 Treynor 2-0. Knoxville also beat the host Trojans 2-0, the Panthers only loss was a 2-0 setback to Winterset. Brittany Bacorn and Emma Dunkin were named to the all tournament team. Bacorn recored 27 kills, 32 assists, 23 digs and was 34/38 serving with five aces. Dunkin had 26 digs and was 31/33 serving with four aces. Coach Mollie Keitges tells KNIA/KRLS Sports her girls are looking to become smarter, and know how to attack…

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, IA
State
Iowa State
Atlantic, IA
Sports
City
Atlantic, IA
Knoxville, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Winterset, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Panthers#Treynor#Knia Krls Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
California StatePosted by
CNN

Republicans are laying the groundwork to lie that the California recall was stolen

Washington (CNN) — Polls suggest California voters are poised to defeat an effort to recall the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The polls could be wrong or change fast. At present, though, their findings are entirely unremarkable. California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans. Newsom was elected by almost 24 percentage points in 2018. With one notable exception, in 2003, every previous attempt to recall a California governor has failed.
WorldPosted by
Fox News

North Korea, slimmed-down Kim Jong Un, enjoy toned-down parade

Military search dogs and goose-stepping trainers. Health workers wearing gas masks and red hazmat suits. And a slimmed-down, beaming Kim Jong Un in a cream-colored business suit. The parade marking North Korea’s celebration of its 73rd anniversary was a marked departure from past militaristic displays, with a domestic audience worried about the pandemic likely in mind.

Comments / 0

Community Policy