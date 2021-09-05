Pleasantville Volleyball Has Nearly Full Week of Practice Before Next Match

Pleasantville’s volleyball squad is currently in the midst of a full week of practice as they get ready for their triangular at Mount Ayr Thursday. The Trojans currently stand at 1-2 on the season after winning their first match last Tuesday at Madrid. Pleasantville’s triangular will be against Mount Ayr and Clarke as they look to get back to .500 on the season. Despite the rough start to the season, Coach Joel Allman remains optimistic about his team as the season continues.