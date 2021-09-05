PCM Goes 1-3 in BCLUW Tournament
In their second major tournament of the season, PCM’s volleyball squad went 1-3 in the BCLUW Round Robin tournament. The Mustangs started the tournament losing in straight sets to the host, BCLUW for the second time this season. PCM’s only win in the tournament was in straight sets against Hudson. PCM won the sets 21-14 and 21-19. After the victory, PCM dropped their final two matches of the tournament to North Polk and Benton in straight sets after the tournament. The Mustangs dropped their record to 5-8 on the season.www.kniakrls.com
