PCM Goes 1-3 in BCLUW Tournament

Pleasantville’s volleyball squad will take the court for the first time in a week as they go on the road to Mount Ayr for a triangular. The Trojans are coming off getting their first win of the season on the road at Madrid. Pleasantville will look to get above the .500 mark for the first time this season as they travel to Mount Ayr to take on the host and Clarke. This will be the fourth and fifth matches of the season for the Trojans. Coach Joel Allman is emphasizing that his team needs to improve their passing in order to win matches this season.