Special Weather Statement issued for Atchison, Doniphan, Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Atchison; Doniphan; Johnson; Leavenworth; Linn; Miami; Wyandotte Patchy Dense Fog Early this Morning Patchy dense fog has developed across parts of eastern Kansas and western Missouri. Visibilities down to 1/4 mile will be possible at times. Those out traveling this morning should use caution if they encounter dense fog. The visibility could also vary widely as you travel across the region. The fog will lift by 10 am. Remember to use low beam head lights, slow down and allow extra space between you and the vehicle ahead of you, and be extra cautious near intersections and railroad crossings.