My Hero Academia's manga is reportedly getting ready to take a sudden hiatus! Ever since series creator Kohei Horikoshi officially kicked off the Final Act of the series, it's been one intense chapter after another. It's been particularly tough for Izuku Midoriya as he's been fighting all by himself out in the broken world as he's doing his best to focus his efforts on training with One For All as fast as possible before Tomura Shigaraki and All For One make their move. This means the wait for each new chapter has been particularly tough.