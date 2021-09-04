CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
William Donaldson

From the Bryant Local History Collection: Road Tripping with the William Donaldson family of Roslyn from 1912 to the 1920s

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bryant Library has posted historical photos and road trip reminiscences from Roslyn's Stewart Donaldson. Stewart's father was William Donaldson, Clarence Mackay's chauffeur and drove the family from their New York City mansion and their Harbor Hill country home in Roslyn, Stewart's detailed description of his father’s first Ford Model T car in 1914 and memories of family road trips from Roslyn to Monticello, NY to visit his grandparents are among his many memories of growing up in Roslyn preserved in the Bryant Library Local History Collection.

William Donaldson
New York City, NYGreensburg Daily News

Logan couple recalls experiencing 9/11 from tour bus in NYC

Juanita and Paul Hurd saw the chaos and confusion of 9/11 unfold in New York City from the windows of their Imperial Charter Bus. The couple was part of a tour group, including approximately 40 others, who had traveled from Logansport and the surrounding area to New York on the morning of Sept. 10, 2001.
