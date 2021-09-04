From the Bryant Local History Collection: Road Tripping with the William Donaldson family of Roslyn from 1912 to the 1920s

Paul Coghlan, Sanitation Inspector for the Brownwood-Brown County Health Department, is anxiously awaiting news from his family in the New Orleans area. Coughlan grew up in New Orleans, and still has most of his family in that area. He has uncles, cousins, etc. in Covington, Louisiana, which is north of New Orleans, just across Lake Pontchartrain from the Crescent City. “My cousin’s daughter had a baby in a hospital in New Orleans on Sunday, then Hurricane Ida hit.” All of New Orleans lost electrical power, and all communications went down. “We don’t know, we assume she is still there (in the New Orleans hospital) on generators.”