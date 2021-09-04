From the Bryant Local History Collection: Road Tripping with the William Donaldson family of Roslyn from 1912 to the 1920s
The Bryant Library has posted historical photos and road trip reminiscences from Roslyn's Stewart Donaldson. Stewart's father was William Donaldson, Clarence Mackay's chauffeur and drove the family from their New York City mansion and their Harbor Hill country home in Roslyn, Stewart's detailed description of his father’s first Ford Model T car in 1914 and memories of family road trips from Roslyn to Monticello, NY to visit his grandparents are among his many memories of growing up in Roslyn preserved in the Bryant Library Local History Collection.www.vanderbiltcupraces.com
