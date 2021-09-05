New year: As the pandemic lingers, local families once more adjust Rosh Hashanah prep

At Passover in the spring, Jewish families commemorate the Israelites’ escape from slavery in Egypt. At the Seder table, the youngest person in attendance asks, “Why is this night different from all other nights?”

At Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, which this year begins at sundown on Monday, we find ourselves asking a similar question: How is this year’s holiday different from last year’s? And how is it still different from the norm?

In 2020, pre-coronavirus vaccine and under pandemic proscriptions, celebrations and services were all muted, if held at all . The traditional dipping of apple slices into honey, done with hopes of welcoming a sweet new year, took on extra significance as people also hoped for a return to some semblance of normalcy.

As we approach the year 5782 on the Jewish calendar, three different events illustrate how holiday plans have proceeded this time.

Noshing

The Sisterhood of Congregation Etz Chayim, the Modern Orthodox synagogue at 3853 Woodley Rd., Toledo, held its near-annual holiday tasting on Aug. 25.

Last year, by necessity, it had been canceled. Instead, said the shul’s administrator, Elsa Leveton, “we did a number of cooking demos online.”

But the tasting event is always very popular throughout the area’s Jewish community, and “people are anxious to get together,” she continued.

So strict protocols were put in place for this year’s luncheon: a limited number of guests (two dozen), masks recommended when not eating, greater spacing at tables, water bottles rather than pitchers and glasses, and having servers portion out the food rather than attendees using communal utensils.

To make it special, after missing 2020, they served “something that was more like a holiday dinner,” Ms. Leveton said: her own Honey Chicken, Cheryl Berkowitz’s Rice Noodle Bake, Phyllis Wittenberg’s non-dairy Green Bean Casserole, and Carol VanZile’s Apple Crisp. As they ate, guests compared notes as to which of the dishes they planned to prepare for their own holiday tables, even if those tables might only still have two people rather than the crowds of past years.

Ms. Leveton took the opportunity, before people left, to remind her synagogue’s members to submit copies of their vaccination cards if they plan to attend Rosh Hashanah services.

“I’m not kidding – I’m not letting anybody in without proof,” she said firmly.

“Because our synagogue is Orthodox,” and prohibits the use of electronics on the sabbath or on holidays, “we can’t do any kind of livestream or Zoom,” Ms. Leveton noted. “So if we didn’t have live services, we couldn’t do it at all.”

That’s what happened last year.

But they’ve received “so many comments that people missed the services so much,” Ms. Leveton noted, that they’re making every effort to offer them this holiday season. “Unless something drastically changes,” she said, “we’re going for it.”

Schlepping

At Etz Chayim’s tasting event, some of the women discussed how grateful they were that Hallie Freed, community program director for the Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo , would be making a three-hour round trip to the heavily Jewish Detroit suburbs the next day to pick up pre-ordered kosher groceries for their holiday meals.

Ordinarily the Jewish Living Center organizes shopping trips each year for area seniors at Passover and at Rosh Hashanah. And a bus had been tentatively reserved for Aug. 26, after last year’s fall venture and both the 2020 and 2021 spring outings had been canceled.

But no one signed up.

“Because of COVID, people aren’t feeling comfortable being on a bus for that extended period of time,” Mrs. Freed determined.

But since she was already scheduled to head north to pick up 65 loaves of challah – a specialty bread shaped symbolically into rounds for the Jewish New Year – for an upcoming Federation drive-through event, it made “perfect sense to go up, pick up their orders, and pick up the challah” at the same time, she said.

So early that Thursday morning, Mrs. Freed and her mom – Cindy Kaminsky, who lives in the Detroit suburbs and had offered to help with the errands – went shopping.

They had one purchase to collect at Zeman’s Bakery in Oak Park, two at the Grove, a kosher grocery store across the street, and five to gather a half-hour away at the Harvard Row Kosher Butcher in West Bloomfield.

People wanted “sliced deli meat,” Mrs. Freed said, as well as “fresh-made challah and fresh baked goods that they can’t get” in Toledo, plus kosher brisket and other cuts. There weren’t a lot of customers, she said, because “it’s Rosh Hashanah, and not Passover.” (Leavened foods are forbidden at the latter; therefore, observant families require specialized groceries for the eight-day observance.)

And, too, “I have a feeling it’s still gonna be small gatherings,” she suggested.

The next stop was the nearby Dakota Bread Company, which offers employment opportunities for adults with special needs, where it took three trips for the two women to haul all the challah.

“Just a few loaves of bread,” Mrs. Freed joked as she organized bulging shopping bags around the large coolers full of meat already taking up space in her van.

The bakery offers “flavored challahs for the holidays,” Mrs. Freed said happily – “awesome-flavor delicious ones.” So it was important to get them, to help make things festive for area families.

Rosh Hashanah is a joyful time. “It’s supposed to be sweet and fun,” she said.

Kibbitzing

On a hot, sunny Sunday afternoon, Aug. 29, those loaves of challah were distributed at the Rosh Hashanah Roll-By Reboot: a fun drive-through event – just one of many that Federation has been hosting throughout the pandemic – at which holiday-themed treats were given to 57 families in the local Jewish community.

“We’re still kind of at the spot where some people are wanting to come back together, but some people are still cautious,” Mrs. Freed said. If nothing else, though, “the year has taught us that being together is amazing, but there are other ways to connect.”

She and other Federation staff members gleefully handed out bags and chatted with friends as they arrived at the Federation campus, 6465 Sylvania Ave., Sylvania. Ellery Freed, Mrs. Freed’s 11-year-old daughter, took responsibility for organizing donations of peanut butter, jelly, pasta, and other non-perishables that were being collected from recipients.

Jeff Green and his wife Tamara, along with their three children – Gabe, 11, Avi, 9, and Maya, 6 – were first in line.

“We’ve been to every one that they’ve had,” Mr. Green said of the drive-through events. “It allows us to give the kids a way to keep the traditions,” despite continued pandemic precautions.

That’s precisely why the Jewish Federation has developed these socially distanced but still social events, executive director Stephen Rothschild pointed out.

“People really love coming by for a shout-out,” he said, when picking up their holiday packages and seeing friends they’ve missed.

“It makes a difference to know we’re still connected, however fleeting.”