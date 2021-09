THE GAME: No. 21 Sun Devil Soccer (5-0) vs. No. 17 LSU (5-0) WHERE: Sun Devil Soccer Stadium • Tempe, Ariz. The No. 21 Sun Devil soccer team will be looking for its first 6-0 start since 2000 when it hosts No. 17 LSU on Sunday (2 p.m. MST) in the second and final day of the annual Sun Devil Classic. The game will be televised live on Pac-12 Arizona.