Thompson Lot Width BOA Notice

WINONA COUNTY NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING ON A VARIANCE The public is hereby notified that the Winona County Board of Adjustment shall meet on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. With continued respect to social distancing guidelines, the Board Room table shall consist only of Board of Adjustment members. All other staff normally seated at the Board table will either sit in the public seating area or join using the RingCentral virtual meeting link. Audience seating will be limited; the public can also join via RingCentral. The September 16, 2021, Board of Adjustment meeting is to consider the petition of Tobias James Thompson and Aubrey Lynn Thompson in regards to the following: - Consideration of a variance to allow a lot width containing 60' feet, instead of the required 100 feet, pursuant to Chapter 10.6.6 #6 of the Winona County Zoning Ordinance. On the following described property (Parcel # 12.005.0190) An approximate five (5) acre parcel to be newly described located within the NW 1/4 -NW 1/4 of Section 12, Rollingstone Township; T107N-R08W, Winona County, Minnesota (Complete Legal Description on file with the Winona County Recorder's Office) COMMENTS: Written comments will be accepted via email, mail, fax or Planning & Environmental Services counter at the County Office Building - 202 West Third St, Winona. JOIN THE MEETING VIRTUALLY: Join from PC, Mac, Linux, iOS or Android: https://meetings.ringcentral.com/j/1460521749 For the best audio experience, please use computer audio. Or Telephone: (720) 902-7700 Meeting ID: 146 052 1749 For additional information, you may contact: Winona County Planning & Environmental Services 202 West Third Street, Winona, Minnesota 55987 Telephone: 507-457-6520 Fax: 507-454-9378 Email: Kqualley@co.winona.mn.us Date: September 1, 2021 Kay Qualley, Planning & Environmental Services Director 9/5 LAC86093 WNAXLP.