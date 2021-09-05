CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winona County, MN

Thompson Lot Width BOA Notice

Winona Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINONA COUNTY NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING ON A VARIANCE The public is hereby notified that the Winona County Board of Adjustment shall meet on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. With continued respect to social distancing guidelines, the Board Room table shall consist only of Board of Adjustment members. All other staff normally seated at the Board table will either sit in the public seating area or join using the RingCentral virtual meeting link. Audience seating will be limited; the public can also join via RingCentral. The September 16, 2021, Board of Adjustment meeting is to consider the petition of Tobias James Thompson and Aubrey Lynn Thompson in regards to the following: - Consideration of a variance to allow a lot width containing 60' feet, instead of the required 100 feet, pursuant to Chapter 10.6.6 #6 of the Winona County Zoning Ordinance. On the following described property (Parcel # 12.005.0190) An approximate five (5) acre parcel to be newly described located within the NW 1/4 -NW 1/4 of Section 12, Rollingstone Township; T107N-R08W, Winona County, Minnesota (Complete Legal Description on file with the Winona County Recorder's Office) COMMENTS: Written comments will be accepted via email, mail, fax or Planning & Environmental Services counter at the County Office Building - 202 West Third St, Winona. JOIN THE MEETING VIRTUALLY: Join from PC, Mac, Linux, iOS or Android: https://meetings.ringcentral.com/j/1460521749 For the best audio experience, please use computer audio. Or Telephone: (720) 902-7700 Meeting ID: 146 052 1749 For additional information, you may contact: Winona County Planning & Environmental Services 202 West Third Street, Winona, Minnesota 55987 Telephone: 507-457-6520 Fax: 507-454-9378 Email: Kqualley@co.winona.mn.us Date: September 1, 2021 Kay Qualley, Planning & Environmental Services Director 9/5 LAC86093 WNAXLP.

www.winonadailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Winona County, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Thomson, MN
Winona County, MN
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Room#Ringcentral#Ringcentral#Mac Linux#Ios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
TechnologyPosted by
ABC News

Judge loosens Apple's grip on app store in Epic decision

SAN RAMON, Calif. -- A federal judge ordered Apple to dismantle a lucrative part of the competitive barricade guarding its closely run iPhone app store, but rejected allegations that the company has been running an illegal monopoly that stifles competition and innovation. The ruling issued Friday continues to chip away...
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
California StatePosted by
CNN

Republicans are laying the groundwork to lie that the California recall was stolen

Washington (CNN) — Polls suggest California voters are poised to defeat an effort to recall the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The polls could be wrong or change fast. At present, though, their findings are entirely unremarkable. California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans. Newsom was elected by almost 24 percentage points in 2018. With one notable exception, in 2003, every previous attempt to recall a California governor has failed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy