Notice ISDE Wellness RFP 2021

Winona Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUBLIC NOTICE The Western Region Integrated Care (WRIC), a La Crosse, Jackson and Monroe County Collaboration, invites your qualifications and proposals to provide Comprehensive Community Services (CCS) Individual Skills, Wellness, and Med Mgmt Services until 3:00 p.m. September 24, 2021. There is a Vendor Conference at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021. The Request For Proposal Package may be requested from the Human Services Contract Unit Supervisor via email at csander@lacrosecounty.org, via phone at (608)785-5511 or found on the La Crosse County website at Requests For Proposals (lacrossecounty.org). 9/5 LAC86143 WNAXLP.

E Fork Lemonweir River PIM Meeting Notice

PUBLIC INVOLVEMENT MEETING NOTICE RE: Project ID 7117-00-02/72 Village Oakdale - STH 21 E Fork Lemonweir Rv Br B-41-0320 CTH PP Monroe County SEH No.: MONRO 157574 Project Manager: Tara Krista, P.E. Date of Notice: September 10, 2021 Monroe County, in cooperation with Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. (SEH), will hold a public involvement meeting at the date and time listed below. The project is to replace the E Fork Lemonweir River Bridge on CTH PP, in the Town of Byron, Monroe County, Wisconsin. Additionally, approximately 100 feet of approaches will be reconstructed. A portion of CTH PP will be closed to traffic during construction. Construction is scheduled for the summer of 2023. The meeting will have a short project discussion at 5:00 pm and then an informal open house format will follow. The involvement meeting is meant to provide the public an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project. A representative from SEH will be available to answer questions about the proposed scope of work. Date: September 28, 2021 Day: Tuesday Time: 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm Location: Town of Byron Town Hall 23286 St Hwy 21 Warrens, WI 54666 Project informational materials and comment forms may be found at the Monroe County Highway Department webpage at www.co.monroe.wi.us. Your input is sincerely desired, and we hope you are able to attend. For more information about the project or the involvement meeting, please call the SEH Project Manager, Tara Krista, at 715.720.6291 or email tkrista@sehinc.com. All interested members of the public are invited to attend. The meeting site is accessible for persons with disabilities. Hearing impaired individuals may request special accommodations by calling Wisconsin Telecommunication Relay System (TTY) at 1.800.947.3529. 9/10 9/17 LAC86218 WNAXLP.
Public HealthPlumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Statistics

Not sure how County Health came up with their mid 40’s per hundred thousand, (re:covid). We’re getting way more than that every week, in a county with 20,000. Simple arithmetic shows that to be at least 200!! per hundred thousand. Terry Southworth. C Road. Editor’s note: Plumas News consulted with...
Gillette, WYcounty17.com

Public Health not asking for a mask mandate, for now

With counties and school districts across the Cowboy State discussing – and in one case of enforcement in Sheridan – mask mandates, it’s quickly a becoming a local discussion and concern in Gillette. That was the popular topic Tuesday afternoon at the director’s meeting at the county courthouse. Campbell County...
Menomonie, WIWinona Daily News

Aging Plan Public Notice

Public Notice Dunn County's Aging and Disability Resource Center Advisory Committee will accept public input regarding the 2022-2024 County Aging Plan at their meeting on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Copies of the draft Aging Plan are available upon request at the Department of Human Services 3001 US Hwy 12 E, Menomonie, WI 54751 (232-4006). Given the current pandemic, the meeting will be held virtually. Please contact Loni Dodge at ldodge@co.dunn.wi.us for the meeting link. You may also consult the Dunn County public meeting calendar on the Dunn County website found at www.co.dunn.wi.us .The Committee will accept written comments until the date and time of the meeting. Written comments may be sent to the Department of Human Services at 3001 US Hwy 12 E Menomonie, WI 54751. 9/8 LAC86170 WNAXLP.
Dunn County, WIWinona Daily News

Open Book Notice 10.16.2021

TOWN OF TAINTER OPEN BOOK NOTICE October 16, 2021, Saturday, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. At Tainter Town Hall located at N8150 County Road DG, Colfax, WI 54730 Notice is hereby given Town of Tainter in Dunn County, Wisconsin will hold Open Book for the purpose of the assessment roll. The assessment roll will be open for examination by the taxable inhabitants in said Town on October 16, 2021, Saturday, 10 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Tainter Town Hall. The assessor will be present while the assessment roll is open for inspection. Done this 16th day of August 2021. Posted 16th day of August 2021 Published 8th day of September 2021 Doris Meyer Board: Ad open book 10.16.21 Class 1 Notice 9/8 LAC86024 WNAXLP.
La Crosse, WIWinona Daily News

La Crosse School District offering students free onsite COVID testing

The School District of La Crosse is now offering COVID testing at every school building, with additional testing opportunities during the week for district families. “As we begin this school year, we are recognizing that COVID will continue to be something we will need to navigate as a school community,” the District said in an email Tuesday to students and families. “One of the most important mitigation strategies we can put into place to keep our community healthy and our students engaged in in-person learning is to ensure that sick individuals stay home and are tested for COVID as quickly as possible.”
Public HealthWinona Daily News

Ellen Ott Gundersen: Disgusted with council decision

I would like to express my disappointment and disgust over the city council overturning the city wide mask mandate. There is absolutely no inherent right to refuse to abide by reasonable public health measures. This has been upheld by the Supreme Court several times, including in smallpox and influenza outbreaks. The government DOES have the right to protect the safety and welfare of its citizens. Indeed, this is the government’s mandate.
La Crosse County, WIWinona Daily News

Notice of Public Hearing Tentative Plan Tribune

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING RE: 2021 LA CROSSE COUNTY TENTATIVE SUPERVISORY DISTRICT PLAN NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that pursuant to Wis. Stat. § 59.10(3)(b) a Public Hearing will be conducted by the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. in the La Crosse County Administrative Center, County Board Room 1700, 212 6th Street N, La Crosse, WI 54601 to provide comment on the Board of Supervisors' Tentative County Supervisory District Plan for county and municipal redistricting. A copy of the Tentative Plan can be viewed at the County Clerk's Office, Administrative Center, Room 1500, on Friday, September 3, 2021, and thereafter or at www.lacrossecounty.org. Following the Public Hearing, the Board of Supervisors and County staff will evaluate input received at the Public Hearing, together with such other and further relevant information, and take action concerning adoption of the Board of Supervisors' Tentative plan for county and municipal redistricting at a meeting to be held on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 6pm. If you have questions or require further information concerning the Public Hearing, please contact the County Clerk's Office, Administrative Center, Room 1500, 212 6th Street N, La Crosse, WI 54601 or at countyclerkoffice@lacrossecounty.org Dated this 1st day of September 2021 9/5, 9/8, 9/12 LAC86053 WNAXLP.
Winona County, MNWinona Daily News

Groth PC Notice

WINONA COUNTY NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING ON AN INTERIM/ CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT The public is hereby notified that the Winona County Planning Commission shall meet on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. With continued respect to social distancing guidelines, the Board Room table shall consist only of Planning Commission members. All other staff normally seated at the Board table will either sit in the public seating area or join using the RingCentral virtual meeting link. Audience seating will be limited; the public can also join via RingCentral. The September 16, 2021, Planning Commission meeting is to consider the petition of Joann Groth (Dylan & Christine Antoff) in regards to the following Interim Use/Conditional Use Permit request: - To allow a new dwelling on less than forty (40) acres (seven acres) pursuant to Chapter 10.4.6(36) of the Winona County Zoning Ordinance. On the following described property (Parcel # 06.000.3070): Approximately seven (7) acres to be newly described located within the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 & SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 in Section-20 Township-06 Range-006 (Complete Legal Descriptions on file with the Winona County Recorder's Office) COMMENTS: Written comments will be accepted via email, mail, fax or dropped off at the Planning & Environmental Services counter at the County Office Building - 202 West Third St, Winona. JOIN THE MEETING: Join from PC, Mac, Linux, iOS or Android: https://meetings.ringcentral.com/j/1474429892 For the best audio experience, please use computer audio. Or Telephone: (720) 902-7700 Meeting ID: 147 442 9892 For additional information, you may contact: Winona County Planning & Environmental Services 202 West Third Street Winona, Minnesota 55987 Telephone: 507-457-6520 Fax: 507-454-9378 Email: Kqualley@co.winona.mn.us Date: September 1, 2021 Kay Qualley, Planning & Environmental Services 9/5 LAC86105 WNAXLP.
Winona County, MNWinona Daily News

Ebert-Fedke -Less than 40 acres CUP Notice

WINONA COUNTY NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING ON AN INTERIM/ CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT The public is hereby notified that the Winona County Planning Commission shall meet on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. With continued respect to social distancing guidelines, the Board Room table shall consist only of Planning Commission members. All other staff normally seated at the Board table will either sit in the public seating area or join using the RingCentral virtual meeting link. Audience seating will be limited; the public can also join via RingCentral. The September 16, 2021, Planning Commission meeting is to consider the petition of William & Carol Ebert and Micah & Tracy Fedke who seek an Interim Use/Conditional Use Permit in regards to the following: - Allow for a new building site and placement of a dwelling, to be located within the Agricultural/ Resource Conservation (A/RC) District, on less than forty (40) acres (proposed 20 acres) pursuant to Chapter 10.4.6 (36) of the Winona County Zoning Ordinance On the following described property (Parcel # 08.000.1280) The E 1/2 of the SE 1/4 NE 1/4 of Section 9 (approximately 20 acres) New Hartford Township, T105N-R05W Winona County, Minnesota. (Complete Legal Descriptions on file with the Winona County Recorder's Office) COMMENTS: Written comments will be accepted via email, mail, fax or dropped off at the Planning & Environmental Services counter at the County Office Building - 202 West Third St, Winona. JOIN THE MEETING: Join from PC, Mac, Linux, iOS or Android: https://meetings.ringcentral.com/j/1474429892 For the best audio experience, please use computer audio. Or Telephone: (720) 902-7700 Meeting ID: 147 442 9892 For additional information, you may contact: Winona County Planning & Environmental Services 202 West Third Street Winona, Minnesota 55987 Telephone: 507-457-6520 Fax: 507-454-9378 Email: Kqualley@co.winona.mn.us Date: September 1, 2021 Kay Qualley, Planning & Environmental Services 9/5 LAC86098 WNAXLP.
Winona County, MNWinona Daily News

Thompson Lot Width BOA Notice

WINONA COUNTY NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING ON A VARIANCE The public is hereby notified that the Winona County Board of Adjustment shall meet on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. With continued respect to social distancing guidelines, the Board Room table shall consist only of Board of Adjustment members. All other staff normally seated at the Board table will either sit in the public seating area or join using the RingCentral virtual meeting link. Audience seating will be limited; the public can also join via RingCentral. The September 16, 2021, Board of Adjustment meeting is to consider the petition of Tobias James Thompson and Aubrey Lynn Thompson in regards to the following: - Consideration of a variance to allow a lot width containing 60' feet, instead of the required 100 feet, pursuant to Chapter 10.6.6 #6 of the Winona County Zoning Ordinance. On the following described property (Parcel # 12.005.0190) An approximate five (5) acre parcel to be newly described located within the NW 1/4 -NW 1/4 of Section 12, Rollingstone Township; T107N-R08W, Winona County, Minnesota (Complete Legal Description on file with the Winona County Recorder's Office) COMMENTS: Written comments will be accepted via email, mail, fax or Planning & Environmental Services counter at the County Office Building - 202 West Third St, Winona. JOIN THE MEETING VIRTUALLY: Join from PC, Mac, Linux, iOS or Android: https://meetings.ringcentral.com/j/1460521749 For the best audio experience, please use computer audio. Or Telephone: (720) 902-7700 Meeting ID: 146 052 1749 For additional information, you may contact: Winona County Planning & Environmental Services 202 West Third Street, Winona, Minnesota 55987 Telephone: 507-457-6520 Fax: 507-454-9378 Email: Kqualley@co.winona.mn.us Date: September 1, 2021 Kay Qualley, Planning & Environmental Services Director 9/5 LAC86093 WNAXLP.
Healthekalakaeagle.com

County suspends RFP for new healthcare facility

At their meeting on Monday, Carter County commissioners voted to suspend the request for proposals (RFP) for an operator and lessee of the new Carter County Healthcare Facility for the period commencing January 1, 2022. The decision came "because of new information presented to the County," according to a notice...
Monroe County, WIWinona Daily News

Appliances RFP

NOTICE OF BID The Monroe County Rolling Hills Nursing Home and Senior Living Facility Project is seeking proposals from qualified firms to assist the county in selecting and installing appliances for the new facility. Specifications can be found at https://www.co.monroe.wi.us/departments/rolling-hills-rehab-center/rolling-hills-project . All questions pertaining to this RFP must be submitted in writing or emailed shall be sent in writing to Linda Smith linda.smith@co.monroe.wi.us Completed proposals must include Ten (10) hard copies. All submittals must be packaged, sealed, and clearly labeled with Firm's name and address and identified as "Rolling Hills Building Project Appliances" on the outside of the package in lower left corner and addressed to: Monroe County Administration Attn: Adrian Lockington 124 N Court St. Sparta, WI 54656. All submittals must be received no later than 4:00 p.m. (CST) on 9/13/2021. Monroe County reserves the right to reject any and or all bids that do not meet the outlined criteria listed in the RFP. Late proposals or late modifications will not be considered. 8/27 9/3 LAC85246 WNAXLP.
Spartanburg County, SCSpartanburg Herald-Journal

Spartanburg County businesses reviewing Biden's vaccination mandates before enacting plans

Business leaders said Friday they plan to review President Biden's announced COVID-19 vaccination requirements before enacting any mandates. On Thursday, President Biden unveiled a sweeping six-part plan to fight COVID outbreaks that ordered all federal employees and employees of government contractors must be vaccinated. Companies with more than 100 workers...
HealthNEWS10 ABC

Capital Region companies react to President’s vaccine address

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local businesses are responding to President Biden’s announcement requiring companies of more than 100 employees to have their employees vaccinated or be subject to weekly testing. Price Chopper/Market 32’s Vice President of Public Relations and Consumer Affairs, Mona Golub, released a statement:. “Price Chopper/Market 32 will...
Yates County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

58 Active Cases of COVID-19 in Yates County

Yates County has 58 active cases of COVID-19. Public Health reported 11 new cases on Thursday, nine of which are close contacts of previous positives. One of the new cases is an individual that is too young to be vaccinated. The county also reported one more recovery and the seven-day...
Wausau, WI95.5 FM WIFC

West Side Battery Property Going Back Out For RFP’s

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — After plans for two different restaurant establishments fell through in the last four years, the city of Wausau has once again issued a Request For Proposals (RFP) for the west side battery location near the intersection of First Avenue and Stewart. New Economic Development Director Elizabeth...
Winona County, MNWinona Daily News

47 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County

Forty-seven new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were announced by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday, raising the county’s case total to 5,272 confirmed and probable cases. No new deaths were confirmed Tuesday due to the disease, leaving the total at 52. The new cases are those that the Minnesota...
Bellville, TXkwhi.com

BELLVILLE ISD BOARD APPROVES PURCHASE OF WELLS FARGO BUILDING

The Bellville ISD has approved the purchase of the downtown Wells Fargo building, in a move the district says will provide its students an opportunity to connect to local commerce. The board approved the sale of 346 acres of land on Steck Bottom Road for $2.1-million. That money will go...
Virginia Statestateofreform.com

Virginia legislature considers restrictions on vertically integrated health carriers

Senator J. Chapman Petersen’s (D-Fairfax) bill to establish standards for vertically integrated health carriers (VICs) received testimony at the Health Insurance Reform Commission meeting last week, with both sides claiming the other would increase health costs for Virginians. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered...

