Notice ISDE Wellness RFP 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE The Western Region Integrated Care (WRIC), a La Crosse, Jackson and Monroe County Collaboration, invites your qualifications and proposals to provide Comprehensive Community Services (CCS) Individual Skills, Wellness, and Med Mgmt Services until 3:00 p.m. September 24, 2021. There is a Vendor Conference at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021. The Request For Proposal Package may be requested from the Human Services Contract Unit Supervisor via email at csander@lacrosecounty.org, via phone at (608)785-5511 or found on the La Crosse County website at Requests For Proposals (lacrossecounty.org). 9/5 LAC86143 WNAXLP.www.winonadailynews.com
