Groth PC Notice

WINONA COUNTY NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING ON AN INTERIM/ CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT The public is hereby notified that the Winona County Planning Commission shall meet on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. With continued respect to social distancing guidelines, the Board Room table shall consist only of Planning Commission members. All other staff normally seated at the Board table will either sit in the public seating area or join using the RingCentral virtual meeting link. Audience seating will be limited; the public can also join via RingCentral. The September 16, 2021, Planning Commission meeting is to consider the petition of Joann Groth (Dylan & Christine Antoff) in regards to the following Interim Use/Conditional Use Permit request: - To allow a new dwelling on less than forty (40) acres (seven acres) pursuant to Chapter 10.4.6(36) of the Winona County Zoning Ordinance. On the following described property (Parcel # 06.000.3070): Approximately seven (7) acres to be newly described located within the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 & SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 in Section-20 Township-06 Range-006 (Complete Legal Descriptions on file with the Winona County Recorder's Office) COMMENTS: Written comments will be accepted via email, mail, fax or dropped off at the Planning & Environmental Services counter at the County Office Building - 202 West Third St, Winona. JOIN THE MEETING: Join from PC, Mac, Linux, iOS or Android: https://meetings.ringcentral.com/j/1474429892 For the best audio experience, please use computer audio. Or Telephone: (720) 902-7700 Meeting ID: 147 442 9892 For additional information, you may contact: Winona County Planning & Environmental Services 202 West Third Street Winona, Minnesota 55987 Telephone: 507-457-6520 Fax: 507-454-9378 Email: Kqualley@co.winona.mn.us Date: September 1, 2021 Kay Qualley, Planning & Environmental Services 9/5 LAC86105 WNAXLP.