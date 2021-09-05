Storage Unit Sale Sept 20th
PUBLIC NOTICE Notice is hereby given that on September 20th, 2021 at 12:00 PM, a public sale will be held for the purpose of satisfying a landlord's lien. The names and a brief description of the contents of the units are as follows: N4571 Co Rd M, West Salem, WI 54669 The personal property includes a large tool box, power saw, tools and utility van. Lessee: Michael Roth The terms of the sale will be cash. Questions: CreteStone Properties 608-498-4400 . Pursuant to Wisconsin Statute 704.90 (3)(b).
