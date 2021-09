CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Buffs kicked off the 2021 season at home in Buffalo Stadium hosting the Texas College Steers, a team that finished (1-9) in 2019 and did not play last season during the pandemic. WT head coach Hunter Hughes and the Buffs dominated their first meeting in program history against Texas College 73-0. Buffs quarterback put on a clinic, completing 10-11 of his passes for 150 yards and 2 touchdowns. The WT running backs have depth featuring five guys tallying 382 yards on the ground. The backs were led by sophomore Khalil Harris who tallied 7 carries for 111 yards and 2 touchdowns. On the receiving end, Markell Stephens-Peppers was Gerber’s favorite target of the game. The junior brought in all 3 targets totaling 57 yards and 2 touchdowns.