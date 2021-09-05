Richard (Rick) Lee Koontz
CEDAR FALLS-Richard (Rick) Lee Koontz, 76, of Cedar Falls passed away from complications of Alzheimer’s at Deery Suites in Cedar Falls. He was born June 14, 1945 in Cedar Falls to Beryl (Dowden) and Onis Koontz. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1963. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves from 1963-1969. On November 23, 1966, he married Beatrice (Bea) Ager in Cedar Falls. Rick worked at John Deere from 1963 until 2000, retiring as a systems analyst.wcfcourier.com
