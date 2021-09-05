CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

WWE SmackDown Viewership Falls With Build Toward Extreme Rules

ringsidenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE presented another episode of SmackDown this week, and they had a lot to get underway as the company plans for Extreme Rules. Vince McMahon wasn’t backstage this week, but there was plenty of arena food in catering. How did the viewership turn out?. SpoilerTV reports that WWE Friday Night...

www.ringsidenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Preseason#Combat#Smackdown#Ringside News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss ‘Removed’ From WWE Raw

Alexa Bliss did not appear on WWE Raw, after she wrapped up her feud with Eva Marie a week ago. It’s unclear why Bliss was removed from the show. Alexa Bliss has really been through a ton ever since Bray Wyatt was let go by WWE. As many know, the entire Fiend gimmick was started with Bray with Alexa Bliss joining into the darkness later on. As time went on, Alexa then seemed to take control as Bray Wyatt was hardly on TV. When Bray reached the point of no return and was let go, Alexa Bliss was then the new ‘Fiend’. Fans trashed Alexa for some time and they seemingly haven’t stopped yet….WWE Smackdown Forced To Leave FOX?
WWEstillrealtous.com

Braun Strowman Reveals New Ring Name?

WWE has released a number of surprising talents this year, and fans were shocked when the company announced back in June that former Universal Champion Braun Strowman had been released. Strowman’s non-compete clause is set to expire soon, and now everyone is wondering where he might end up next. Braun...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Superstar On How Brock Lesnar Is Backstage

Former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas recently appeared on UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone and was asked about working with Brock Lesnar in 2002-2003 while the two were coming up in WWE. Haas praised Lesnar and talked about how he works hard to be the best. Haas also commented on how...
Wrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt ‘New Fiend’ Look Revealed In Photo

Funko Pop vinyl figures are very much popular and recently a brand new Bray Wyatt Fiend pop has hit the stores and it seems it will be in high demand. They had a Walmart exclusive ready to go for The Fiend, and the toy company had to fulfill that contract. Therefore, fans can now buy a Christmas version of Bray Wyatt’s Fiend in Funko pop form. These products are being sold for around $40 each on eBay right now, but they retail for around $13 if you can find one on the shelves. Amazon previously had the exclusive on Bray Wyatt’s Fiend, but this new one glows in the dark and it has a Santa hat. Randy Orton Major ‘Heel Turn’ Rumor Leaks.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Sad Medical Rumor Revealed

Vince McMahon is apparently having trouble remembering things at WWE shows, according to The Disco Inferno on RussosBrand.com, who communicates with current WWE employees. Disco said Vince had a ‘meltdown’ at Raw last week. He said, “He literally is forgetting things that happened the week before.” As people age they can have medical issues when it comes to memory, and sadly this may be happening to WWE’s chairman.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Kevin Owens AEW Debut Date Revealed?

While it’s speculative at most whether or not Kevin Owens could be ‘All Elite’ in the near future, it appears that the former WWE Universal Champion will be reportedly leaving WWE. In addition, it is now being reported when the exact date Owens’ contract will expire. Kevin Owens recently called out this WWE firing.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Huge Money Contract Offer Leaks

Bray Wyatt was released from his WWE contract earlier this Summer to shock of many professional wrestling and sports entertainment fans alike. While many have been speculating that the former WWE Universal Champion could be joining CM Punk in All Elite Wrestling, it appears that another top promotion is looking to sign Wyatt. Credit to WrestlingInc for the below. This Bray Wyatt fan was ‘harassed’ by WWE at Raw.
NFLWrestling-edge.com

WWE Smackdown Star Returns After Medical Emergency

WWE commentator and former NFL star Pat McAfee has been missing out on the commentary on SmackDown as he had tested positive for COVID-19. He was last seen on WWE television announcing SmackDown related matches during the SummerSlam pay-per-view. McAfee is seemingly doing well now and took to Twitter to...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Becky Lynch AEW Backstage Rumor Leaks

Recently, there have been reports that Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar were brought back to WWE as CM Punk made his debut in AEW. The pro wrestling world was taken by storm with AEW All Out. Many have speculated that Vince McMahon’s booking decision to bring back Becky Lynch and give her the title might be influenced by what Tony Khan’s pro wrestling company is doing. Eva Marie Sad Medical News Revealed.
WWEringsidenews.com

Sean Waltman Drops Unexpected Thirst Trap Photo To Show Off Abs

Sean Waltman has been seen a pro-wrestling legend who has taken a backseat and now comments on the developments in the industry. While that is still very much true, Waltman recently showed everyone that it is not what he’s limited to. The Real X Pac took to Twitter in order...
WWEstillrealtous.com

Current WWE Star Teases Jump To AEW?

The wrestling landscape has changed significantly over the last few years with the emergence of All Elite Wrestling, and fans have seen some big names such as CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole. You never know who might be next to make the jump from WWE to AEW, and...
WWE411mania.com

Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Hello there people, it’s time for another episode of Smackdown. Tonight we’re allegedly getting a Universal title match between champion Roman Reigns and Finn Balor, Balor challenged Reigns last week and it was accepted plus Balor has some allies in the form of the Street Profits to try and neutralize the Usos. That should also give a decent enough reason for the Profits and Usos to engage in a tag team title feud. Apparently Sasha Banks is being advertised for this show, but at this point I’m doubtful about that. But last week Bianca Belair won an elimination match to get a title shot at some point in the future against Becky Lynch, so we’ll probably get some kind of interaction between those two again this week. Happy Corbin debuted his new gimmick last week, and will probably be back again though in what capacity remains to be seen. Dominik Mysterio is continuing his slow heel turn, Shisuke Nakamura should get some kind of title program going sooner rather than later, and the Alpha Academy could be around somewhere too. Well that’s all the preamble I’ve got, let’s get to the action.
WWEringsidenews.com

AEW Stars Expecting Daniel Bryan At AEW All Out

Daniel Bryan allowed his WWE contract to run out and he didn’t ink a new deal. It appears that AEW All Out will be the big night for his debut, and stars are just as excited as fans. According to a report from Fightful Select, AEW stars are buzzing about...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Undertaker ‘Removed’ From WWE Smackdown

There have been rumors of the return of WWE legend The Undertaker. WWE is promoting a huge edition of SmackDown supershow for Madison Square Garden this week, but ‘The Deadman’ is unlikely to make his presence felt. The WWE legend bid farewell to WWE at Survivor Series last year and that hiatus is not ending next week in New York City. WWE Smackdown Star Returns After Medical Emergency.
WWEbleedingcool.com

Kevin Owens to AEW Confirmed? Plus More Wrestling News and Hot Goss

Is Kevin Owens headed to AEW? Has Vince Russo rejoined WWE? When will the Iiconics make their post-WWE debut? All those questions and more will be answered, my friends!. Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, and for years I spent my time rounding up my political enemies and having them executed, but now instead I round up wrestling rumors from around the web and bring them to you here in The People's Dirt Sheet Rumor Roundup. And my friends, I can honestly say that I enjoy the latter more, even if I do occasionally miss the sounds of tortured dissidents crying out for mercy. Then again, I can always just read one of Chad McMahon's ratings articles for a similar effect, comrades. Haw haw haw haw!
WWEf4wonline.com

Randy Orton to challenge for WWE title at Extreme Rules

Randy Orton will be the next challenger for Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship. On tonight's episode of Raw, it was announced that Lashley will defend his WWE Championship against Orton at Extreme Rules. The pay-per-view is taking place at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on Sunday, September 26. RK-Bro (Orton...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE Title Match Revealed For Extreme Rules

The WWE Title match is now official for the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view. The match will see Bobby Lashley defend the WWE Title against RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton. Tonight’s RAW opening segment saw Orton propose a title shot, and MVP suggested it for Extreme Rules. The challenge was...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns & Naomi Bombshell Leaks

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns already recruited his cousins, The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) to The Bloodline stable and they have Paul Heyman in their corner. The Usos are the SmackDown Tag-Team Champions as well and the family is ruling the blue brand. It seems another member could have already been added to the dominating stable.
WWEPWMania

Vince McMahon Trends On Twitter Following AEW All Out PPV

The 2021 AEW All Out PPV ended with the debuts of former WWE stars Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) and Adam Cole. When the PPV ended, Vince McMahon became a trending topic on Twitter with the general consensus being that McMahon and WWE made a mistake in losing Danielson and Cole to AEW.
WWEringsidenews.com

Bray Wyatt Getting Even Closer To AEW Arrival

WWE released Bray Wyatt from his contract and that was a big shock for everyone in the pro wrestling world. WWE’s third party partners were also dumbfounded to discovery that such a valuable Superstar was let go. Pro wrestling fans shouldn’t be too worried about Wyatt’s future, because there is a plan in place.

Comments / 0

Community Policy