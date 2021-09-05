Snapping up Mo Salah for £39m, parting with just £8m for Andy Robertson... and coaxing £142m out of Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho - Michael Edwards' best deals at Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp gets set to lose his transfer guru next year

When Paris Saint-Germain relieved Thomas Tuchel of his duties just four months after he guided the club to their first Champions League final, both Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp reached out to contacts in Germany to ascertain if what they believed was true: his next job would be in the Premier League.The feedback was in the affirmative, but at the time, Arsenal and Manchester United had looked like the plausible destinations.Tuchel assumed he’d have a break, but fresh after being sacked, Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia was on the phone to him, and in a month, he was unveiled at Stamford...