Desperate Premier League chiefs draft in Professor Jonathan Van-Tam to dispel vaccine myths in video message for players who are still refusing Covid-19 jab

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePremier League officials have resorted to making a video with the Government urging players to ignore myths around the Covid vaccine. Jonathan Van-Tam, the deputy chief medical officer, has agreed to clear up misinformation around the vaccine amid growing concern about footballers refusing get innoculated. Professor Van-Tam recorded footage on...

