Michael Marie

Michael Bradley Marie, 67, died on Monday morning, Aug. 30, 2021, at his home in Jacksonville, Florida, surrounded by his family and caretakers. He had been fighting a blood disorder, and its complications for the last five years, until his death. Mike graduated with the Class of ’72, from Catholic High School and had been a land surveyor, like his father, R.B. Marie, since the 1970s in New Iberia, Arkansas and Florida, until his retirement to fight his disease.