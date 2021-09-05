CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Jordan to host energy meeting to discuss gas supplies to Lebanon

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

AMMAN, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Jordan will host a meeting of Egypt, Syria and Lebanon's energy ministers on Wednesday to discuss transportation of Egyptian gas to Lebanon for electricity generation, said state-owned broadcaster Mamlaka.

The United States has been in talks with Egypt and Jordan over a plan to ease Lebanon's power crisis which involves using Egyptian gas to generate power in Jordan that would be transmitted via Syria.

A top level Lebanese delegation went to Damascus on Saturday to pave the way for the U.S.-backed plan to ease the power shortages in Lebanon. L8N2Q607W

U.S. sanctions on Damascus are a complicating factor in any effort to help Lebanon via Syria, but diplomats say Washington is looking at ways to urgently deal with those hurdles.

With the state floundering, the heavily armed Lebanese pro-Iranian Hezbollah group that is the country's most powerful political entity, last month announced it was importing fuel oil from Iran, saying it aims to ease the crisis.

Its adversaries have said this further undermined the authority of the state and exposed Lebanon to the risk of U.S. sanctions.

Washington designates Hezbollah as a terrorist group.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Reuters

Reuters

178K+
Followers
205K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jordan#Hezbollah#Iran#Egyptian#Lebanese#L8n2q607w#Pro Iranian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Egypt
Related
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

China intervenes in oil market with historic sale of reserves

China made an unprecedented intervention in the global oil market, releasing crude from its strategic reserve for the first time with the explicit aim of lowering prices. The announcement comes amid surging energy costs in China, not just for oil but also for coal and natural gas, and electricity shortages in some provinces that have forced some factories to cut production. Inflation is rapidly rising too, a political headache for Beijing.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Arab states to send gas to Lebanon

Parties to a natural gas pipeline extending from Egypt met in Jordan to review troubles in neighbouring Lebanon. Ministers from Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria agreed to facilitate Egyptian natural gas deliveries to Lebanon, Jordan’s official news agency Petra reported September 8. It said Jordanian energy minister Hala Zawati hosted...
Energy Industryseattlepi.com

Ministers say Egyptian gas to reach crisis-hit Lebanon soon

AMMAN (AP) — Egyptian natural gas should reach Lebanon through Jordan and Syria soon after maintenance of pipelines and the review of a deal interrupted 10-years ago are finalized by early October, ministers of the four countries said Wednesday. There is no date yet for when the gas will be...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Syria says it welcomes Lebanon's request to import energy

DAMASCUS (Reuters) - Syria said on Saturday that it welcomed Lebanon’s request to import Egyptian gas for energy generation via its territory after Lebanese ministers made the highest level visit to Damascus in years. Lebanon is suffering energy shortages that have forced even essential services including hospitals to shut down...
ReligionPosted by
The Associated Press

Worshippers pray at gas station in Lebanon amid fuel crisis

JIYEH, Lebanon (AP) — Dozens of worshippers knelt in prayer Friday at the center of hundreds of cars and unruly motorists surrounding a gas station south of Beirut. Sheikh Ali al-Hussein led the session to highlight the hardship suffered by people who could not leave their spots in line for gas during the worst economic crisis in Lebanon’s history. So, he says, he brought the mosque to the people, who were queued up for five kilometers (three miles) near a station in Jiyeh.
Energy IndustryVoice of America

Hezbollah Seeks to Capitalize on Lebanon’s Energy Crisis

The latest sign of the economic collapse afflicting Lebanon is a fuel crisis that has paralyzed the country. Now, the militant group Hezbollah says it will import fuel from Iran, a move that could bring more trouble than it relieves. Jacob Russell reports from Beirut. Produced by: Jon Spier . Camera...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

US to continue providing natural gas to Mexico and leading North America’s LNG exports

Demand for natural gas has been growing significantly in Mexico, which will have to increase its reliance on imports from the US to avoid supply shortages. Natural gas production in the US and Canada is expected to see 12% growth by 2025 from 2021 levels. Mexico, on the other hand, is forecasted to suffer a decline in domestic natural gas production by as much as 28% from 2021 to 2025, according to GlobalData. The leading data and analytics company notes that demand for natural gas has been growing significantly in Mexico, and the country will have to increase its reliance on imports from the US to avoid supply shortages.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Libya Oil Output at Risk Again

(Bloomberg) -- Libya’s oil production is in danger of slumping again, as a political power struggle threatens to end a period of relative stability. The standoff comes at an unfortunate time for the North African country, potentially depriving it of substantial revenue as crude trades above $70 a barrel. It could also prove tricky for the global oil market, shutting some Libyan production right after Hurricane Ida halted a record amount of U.S. output.
Energy IndustryPosted by
AFP

Russia says divisive Nord Stream 2 pipeline complete

Russia announced Friday the completion of the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany, a project that has raised US concerns, divided Europe and angered EU ally Ukraine. Nord Stream 2 is expected to double natural gas supplies from Russia to Germany, but it has raised tensions between the European Union and Washington.
Energy IndustryMetro International

China to auction off state crude oil reserves to help refiners

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s state reserves administration said on Thursday it would release crude oil reserves to the market via public auction to ease the pressure of high feedstock costs on domestic refiners. The release, described as a first, will be made in phases and is mainly for integrated refining and...
WorldUS News and World Report

U.S. to Discuss Way Forward on Iran in Moscow, Paris Talks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley will visit Moscow and Paris this week for talks with Russian and European officials on Iran's nuclear program, the State Department said in a statement on Tuesday. The talks will cover "Iran's nuclear program and the need to quickly reach and...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Demonstrators Halt Tanker Loading at Libya Oil Port

(Bloomberg) -- Demonstrators have interrupted loading of an oil tanker and taken over the control room at Libya’s biggest crude terminal, as a fresh wave of protests across the nation’s ports threaten to derail months of stability in the OPEC member’s production and exports. Protesters calling for the dismissal of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy