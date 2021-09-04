Why Did Tokyo Die in Money Heist?

The big question in “Do You Believe in Reincarnation?” seems to be how much collateral damage is acceptable in a situation like the Bank of Spain heist. Sierra, as we know, wishes she could leave a lot more, but for now she contents herself by getting the Professor on tape in his hideout, confirming that she was the one who apprehended him. While he grudgingly complies, he sees on one of his monitors that Benjamín and Marseille have pulled up, and he distracts Sierra as long as he can before just screaming at them that a cop is there. They don’t hear him, and after Sierra has knocked the Professor down (and reminded him that she’s not a cop), she sedates him with a jab to the neck, puts him into bed on the lower bunk, and hides under a blanket above until she can do the same to Marseille. Benjamín is in the can — lotta bowel-movement representation this season! — but hears glass smashing as Marseille falls down. He has time to put himself together and pull out his gun as Sierra approaches on the other side. After she takes the first shot, he is convinced to slide his weapon to her under the door, and we leave the hideout, for now, with her confusion about who he even is.