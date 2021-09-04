CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Did Tokyo Die in Money Heist?

Cover picture for the articleThere is never a dull moment for a fan of ‘Money Heist.’ The Netflix heist action-drama series keeps us perpetually at the edge of our seats with relentless action, drama, and mystery. In its fifth season, the show not only manages to hold on to this trait but goes beyond than ever before by depicting Tokyo’s (Úrsula Corberó) death. Since the pilot episode, Tokyo has been the narrator of the series, and the audience expected that she would have plot armor to last until the end. If you are wondering about the reasons that ultimately resulted in her death, we got you covered.

