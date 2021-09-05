Hendel: Solheim Cup Women's Summit invites attendees to be their best selves

It’s Labor Day weekend so don your red, white, and blue, and while you're at it, come to the 2021 Solheim Cup at Inverness Club.

Come Sunday or to the final round Monday — or both. It's the largest international women's professional golf team tournament, featuring the best U.S. players from the Ladies Professional Golf Association Tour (LPGA) and the best European players from the Ladies European Tour (LET). You don't have to be a golfer to have fun. It's the place to be to see and be seen! For tournament tickets, go to www.solheimcupusa.com/event-tickets .

Many events led up to the tournament, which started Saturday. But the big one was the 2021 Solheim Cup Women's Summit: Changing the Game Fore Women presented by Owens Corning at Stranahan Great Hall where about 750 women of all colors and ethnic backgrounds gathered. It was a day of inspiration and encouragement for women to team up and support each other in an inclusive way.

The day started with lunch and networking. Emcee Chrys Peterson welcomed everyone, and kept the pace on par. Nearly half of the ladies present were not golfers but are involved with the Solheim. Peterson, while not a golfer, was at the 2019 Solheim and has become an avid fan, saying, “This is American pride on the line! ... Come and cheer for the USA team!”

Meg Ressner , co-chairman of the 2021 Solheim Cup Committee, said, “It's a great opportunity to empower women and encourage them to be there for each other.” Mollie Marcoux Samaan , the new LPGA commissioner, was there, too.

The star of the show, Robin Roberts , co-anchor of the ABC network’s Good Morning America , talked about her journey. Everyone received a copy of her memoir book, Robin Roberts: Everybody's Got Something with Veronica Chambers.

Roberts talked about discipline, determination, and overcoming adversity and the mantras she lives by: proximity is power; dream big, but focus small; venture outside your comfort zone and make your mess your message. And she did. Roberts was diagnosed with breast cancer, then bone marrow cancer, but continued to work and used her news voice to raise awareness of cancer.

Many attendees came forward and told their cancer stories, and Roberts showed compassion, giving hugs, talking about being brave, and using their experience to help others: “Be authentic, be yourself, do the Wonder Woman stance!”

“The Solheim is a big deal and — Holy Toledo! — you are too!” Roberts said.

Roberts, a great model for Black women in life and careers, was not the only role model that day. There was a panel discussion led by Roberta Bowman , chief brand and communications officer of the LPGA.

In addition to Roberts, who said to look at obstacles as stepping stones, not roadblocks, two women's golf legends were there: Renee Powell and Annika Sorenstam .

Powell, captain of the 2021 American Junior Solheim Cup at Sylvania Country Club, grew up in East Canton, Ohio, playing golf at the 75-year-old Clearview Golf Club designed and built by her father, a World War II veteran, when Blacks were not welcome. She spoke about overcoming racism throughout her career. She is the second African-American woman to compete on the LPGA tour.

“The golf ball doesn’t know the color of your skin, race, or gender. ... Never give up," she said.

Sorenstam, captain of the European Junior Solheim Cup, is another role model. Often dubbed the greatest female golfer, Sorenstam, a Swedish native, played for Europe in eight Solheim Cups. She won the 2021 U.S. Senior Women’s Open. Her advice: take time to smell the roses, learn from your mistakes, and give yourself a pat on the back.

Ending the day was Stacy Lewis , assistant captain of Team USA.

Born in Toledo Hospital, Toledo is home to her. She said to “be there and be loud!”

Benefiting charities include the Dattilo Family Youth Leadership Center; First Tee-Lake Erie youth development organization; and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Toledo's Schoenrock Family Center. Also benefiting: Girls Golf LPGA and USGA; Ernie Els Gameon Autism Golf; Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity's Women Build; LPGA Foundations Renee Powell Grant.

The voice on the video was Rhonda Sewell , a member of the Women Fore Solheim composed of women of color.

Thanks go to sponsors including Owens Corning, Buckeye Broadband, O-I, the Deepker Group Inc., UKG, Pepsi Beverage Co., Mercy Health, North Star BlueScope Steel, and Key Private Bank and many others. And bravo to the Steering Committee of 39 women in red jackets led by Mrs. Ressner and Benet Rupp.

See you on the links!