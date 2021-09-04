My ex is withholding my daughter from me because I haven’t gotten the covid vaccination. What actions can I take to see her?
Generally speaking, parents are supposed to follow the terms of the order currently in effect. If a parent has an issue such as the one you described, that parent needs to file a motion with the court to obtain a remedy instead of just making a unilateral decision which denies parenting time. It sounds like you have grounds to file a motion to have your ex held in contempt for violating the parenting time provisions of the existing order. Judges typically do not like it when parties take matters into their own hands in violation of the order in place. I hope this answered your question.avvo.com
