USC welcomes Brent Brennan and his San Jose State Spartans (1-0, 0-0 Mountain West) to the Coliseum (9/4 2:30 PM PST Pac-12 Networks) in the Trojans’ 2021 season opener. Brennan guided the Spartans to a 45-14 season-opening win at home over Southern Utah last Saturday. He begins his fifth season at San Jose State coming off a season in which the Spartans went 7-1 and Brennan was named Lombardi Foundation College Football Coach of the Year as well as the Mountain West Coach of the Year. Brennan met with the media to discuss the challenges the Trojans present as well as the mindset of his squad as they look for their first win over a Pac-12 school since 2006 and their first ever win over USC (0-4).