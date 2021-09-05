Close to 20 Vehicles Burglarized in Jefferson Last Sunday

The Jefferson Police Department is investigating a string of vehicle burglaries that happened overnight on August 29th. According to the police department, officers responded to 17 calls of vehicle burglaries. Police Chief Mark Clouse tells Raccoon Valley Radio they are reviewing video footage from several sources and looking into every possible angle. He says there are four suspects, two males and two females, that wear black clothing and masks. Clouse believes these are the same suspects that have burglarized other vehicles in a previous week in Boone County.