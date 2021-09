FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne TinCaps and Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate) had their game suspended by rain on Thursday night at Parkview Field at the end of the first inning. The two teams were tied, 0-0. The top of the second inning is set to be resumed on Friday at 5:05 p.m. That will be a regulation nine-inning game. Approximately 30 minutes after the first game has concluded, Friday’s originally scheduled contest will be played as a seven-inning game.