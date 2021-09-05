Obituaries: Ms. Yolanda Vinice Akins, Miss Jennifer Nicole Cason, Carita Sharlayne Creamer Hunt, Rev. Royce Terrell Lawless, Mrs. Jolena Morrison, Mr. Preston Hudon “Donnie” Penney.
Mr. Preston Hudon “Donnie” Penney, age 71, of Rome, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021, at a local hospital. Mr. Penney was born in Rome, Georgia on August 19, 1950, son of the late James Wesley Penney, Sr. and the late Hazel Ruth Carroll Penney. He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Donald McAfee, and by two siblings, James Wesley Penney, Jr. and Carol Ann Penney McKeehan. Prior to retirement, Mr. Penney worked for several years in the textile industry. He was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church, Shannon Lodge #100 F&AM, the Rome Shrine Club, and the Yaarab Temple.hometownheadlines.com
