Floyd County, GA

Heritage First Headlines. Shorter coach, 24, dies from COVID two days after becoming ill. Cases soar as local vaccination rate lags. Commemorative services set for 20th anniversary of Sept. 11.

 5 days ago

Updated: COVID claims 24-year-old assistant basketball coach at Shorter two days after he developed symptoms. Online fund started to help family. Even as virus cases soar (1,838 in two weeks), vaccination numbers stall. Only 31.7% of Northwest Georgians are fully protected. On campus: 10 Rome, Floyd County schools under mask...

