Even as COVID cases soar (1,838 in two weeks), vaccination numbers stall. Only 31.7% of Northwest Georgians are fully protected.
On Tuesday, a 13-year-old Coosa High eighth grader died from COVID, the youngest yet in Northwest Georgia since the pandemic began. On Friday night, Coosa High hosted crosstown rival Armuchee High. A previously scheduled vaccination clinic was held there as well; we’re told 28 people got their first dose, including eight students — a good number.hometownheadlines.com
