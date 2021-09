DURHAM – The Duke volleyball team is set to open its first of two home tournaments this weekend, beginning with the Duke Invitational. The Blue Devils will welcome College of Charleston, Howard and Miami (OH) for six games in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke will take on Howard Friday, Sept. 3 at 10 a.m., before a 7 p.m., contest against Miami (OH) and will close out the tournament Saturday against College of Charleston at 2:30 p.m. All six contests will be broadcast on ACCNX.