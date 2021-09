Bayview Park is where you will find Sturgeon Bay’s newest prehistoric resident after Woolly the Mammoth made the approximately 20-mile journey Tuesday morning. Driven by Edgewood Orchard Gallery owner J.R. Jarosh, Woolly traveled from Egg Harbor on Highway 42 before taking Bay Shore Drive to Sturgeon Bay. A jaunt down 3rd Avenue and across the Michigan Street Bridge later, city crews and Jarosh helped place Woolly on a concrete landing where he will soon greet visitors with a plaque and flowers around him. Jarosh says as much as he will be missed at the gallery, there may be no more perfect of a place for Woolly than his new spot on the bay.