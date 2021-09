PASADENA, Calif. - The search for the next Joe Brady continues. No. 13 LSU's offense floundered in a 38-27 loss at UCLA in the season opener Saturday. Coach Ed Orgeron is on his second pass game coordinator and second offensive coordinator since Brady, who really was both in 2019 when he revolutionized LSU's offense. Quarterback Joe Burrow led LSU to a 15-0 national championship, won the Heisman Trophy and finished with an SEC record 5,671 passing yards. Then Brady left to become offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers.