The No. 25 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-1) go back to work tonight in Kentucky against the Louisville Cardinals (2-2) to open up ACC play for both teams. The Deacs come into this one after notching a 2OT victory against 9 man Cornell after surrendering the lead late to the Big Red, but Cornell would eventually succumb to Wake’s numerical advantage. Louisville hasn’t exactly had the start they had hoped for going into this season, with the Cards stumbling out to a 2-2 record, winning against Evansville and Bellarmine, but dropping their opener to St. Louis 2-1 in overtime and, most recently, losing 3-1 at home to No. 17 Kentucky in a rivalry game loss they’ll be itching to recover from. Considering the game these two teams played in the spring last year, this should be intriguing viewing, and with both teams looking to right the ship after shaky starts, this game will be pivotal.