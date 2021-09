Maryland women’s tennis officially released its schedule for the fall, the team recently announced. The Terps will kick off their season later this month in New York and they will compete in the Columbia Invitational from Sept. 17-19. The team returns to College Park the following week to host the tenth annual Bedford Cup, which will take place in late September. The squad will then partake in the ITA Regionals in Annapolis from Oct. 1-4.