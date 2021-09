Hello, as the title suggests, I have a Dasaita Max 10 HD px6. I have the following problem. The first time I installed it a few days ago I was able to pair my phone correctly. After it is no longer connected and from the bluetooth of the car it is not possible to find devices, nor the car radio is visible. I tried with 2 android phones and ipads. Entering the factory menu 126 in the BT Module initially FSC-BW124 was set then at the suggestion of the assistance I tried to set WQ_RF210 and WQ_816 but nothing the unit is not visible and does not see any bluetooth device.