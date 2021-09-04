CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Bulgaria Ranks First in COVID Mortality in Europe

birminghamnews.net
 7 days ago

Bulgaria ranks first in Europe in mortality with COVID-19, according to data from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. It is as of Thursday (September 2), and mortality is measured as the number of deaths infected with coronavirus per 1 million people in two weeks. According to statistics,...

www.birminghamnews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulgaria#Covid#Mortality Rate#Covid Mortality#The European Commission#The European Union#Novinite Com#Big News Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Bulgaria imposes new restrictions to curb surge in COVID cases

SOFIA (Reuters) - Restaurants and bars in Bulgaria will have to close at 10 p.m. from Sept. 7, while indoor sports competitions will be held without spectators, the health minister said on Thursday, as the Balkan country braces for a surge of new coronavirus infections. Bulgaria, the least vaccinated country...
Agricultureheritagedaily.com

The first farmers of Europe

A research team from the University of Bern has managed to precisely date pile dwellings on the banks of Lake Ohrid in the south-western Balkans for the first time: they came into being in the middle of the 5th millennium BC. The region around the oldest lake in Europe played a key role in the proliferation of agriculture.
Toledo, OHPosted by
The Blade

Solheim Cup: Europe leads Team USA after first day

At long last, the largest team event in women's golf got underway at Toledo's Inverness Club as the Solheim Cup teed off on Saturday morning. The highly anticipated event began with foursome matches during morning and afternoon rounds between the top golfers from the United States and Europe.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

The Taliban are lying, France's foreign minister says

PARIS (Reuters) - The Taliban are lying and France will not have any relationship with its newly-formed government, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said late on Saturday before heading for talks in Qatar on Sunday to discuss future evacuations from Afghanistan. “They said they would let some foreigners and Afghans...
Public Healthbirminghamnews.net

This week sees Ireland loosen Covid restrictions

DUBLIN, Ireland: While the Irish government plans to end most Covid-19 restrictions during the next two months, there are also changes that begin this week. Though the number of guests at celebrations will remain at 100, live music and dancing will again be allowed. Also, indoor events and mass gatherings...
EducationMedicalXpress

Language barriers do not explain why immigrants have higher mortality from COVID-19

Language barriers or lack of institutional awareness do not explain why immigrants in Sweden have a higher mortality from COVID-19. These are the conclusions of a new population-based study from Stockholm University that analyzed intermarried couples—immigrants partnered with Swedes. Previous research has shown that immigrants in Sweden have a higher...
WorldNewsweek

'The truckies are going to shut down the country,' citing Covid-19 vaccines are 'poison'

A group of truck drivers furious about public health restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic has vowed to protest by shutting down all major highways in Australia next week. Plans to protest vaccine mandates and other restrictions by blocking highways in and out of every Australian state on Tuesday, August 31, were first detailed in a viral video featuring a man who identified himself as a truck driver on Monday, according to Daily Mail Australia.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.
CancerWired UK

A strange Covid-19 origin theory is gaining traction

In early August 2021, a preprint reported a potentially huge discovery. Researchers had looked at samples that were collected as part of measles and rubella surveillance in Italy. They reported the detection of evidence of Sars-CoV-2 genetic material in the samples of eleven subjects taken before the pandemic – with the earliest case going as far back as late summer 2019. This would mean that the virus was circulating in Italy much earlier than December 8, thought to be the date of the first known case in Wuhan.
MilitaryRebel Yell

Reservists are said to have formed a far-right group |

Hanover / Lüneburg (dpa) – The Lüneburg public prosecutor’s office is investigating several Bundeswehr reservists who have allegedly formed a right-wing military sports group. Police were previously known to have searched several objects of suspected right-wing extremists in three federal states as part of a large-scale operation. There are a...
BusinessInternational Business Times

Porsche To Open Malaysia Factory, First Outside Europe

German luxury carmaker Porsche will open its first factory outside Europe next year in Malaysia, officials said Friday, seeking to meet strong demand in the Southeast Asian country. The manufacturing site in the northern state of Kedah will carry out final assembly of specific models for the local market, the...
Indiabirminghamnews.net

Denmark is India's only green strategic partner: EAM

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): Underscoring the importance of bilateral ties with Denmark, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said European country can be enormously helpful for a country like India, in the field of green strategic partnership. "What's unique about our relationship with Denmark is that Denmark is...
ScienceNature.com

The relationship between serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels and the severity of COVID-19 disease and its mortality

Supplemental vitamin D can reduce the risk and mortality of viral pneumonia. The relationship between 25 hydroxyvitamin D [25(OH)D] levels and the severity and mortality of Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) was evaluated. In this cross-sectional study, the admitted patients with COVID-19 were categorized as mild, moderate, severe, and critical based on clinical and radiologic characteristics. Calcium, phosphorus, albumin, creatinine, and serum 25(OH)D were measured and their correlation with the severity of disease and mortality were analyzed. During 2 months, 508 patients (442 patients in general wards and 66 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU)) were included. The participants were 56 ± 17 years old (52% male, 37% with comorbidity). Concerning severity, 13%, 42%, 36%, and 9% had mild, moderate, severe, and critical diseases, respectively. The mortality rate was 10.8%. Admission to ICU, severity of disease and mortality decreased significantly across quartiles of 25(OH)D. According to multivariate logistic regression analysis, disease mortality had a positive correlation with age and had a negative correlation with the serum level of 25(OH)D, calcium, and albumin. In hospitalized patients with COVID-19, low 25(OH)D was associated with severe disease and increased ICU admission and mortality rate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy