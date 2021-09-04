CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calls to banks up 20 pct through COVID-19 lockdown in New Zealand

WELLINGTON, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- The number of customers contacting their banks has increased 20 percent since New Zealand went into COVID-19 alert level 4 lockdown on Aug. 17. "In the first week of lockdown banks saw little customer contact due to the COVID restrictions. Since then, calls have increased on average 20 percent. We put the increase down mostly to people experiencing uncertainty," said New Zealand Bankers' Association CEO Roger Beaumont on Friday.

Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New zealand reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, all in its biggest city Auckland, taking the total number of active cases in the latest community outbreak to 562. The total number of community cases in Auckland is now 547 and 15 in the capital Wellington.
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

New Zealand Records First COVID-19 Death in Six Months

New Zealand has recorded its first COVID-19 death in more than six months, Reuters reports. The victim, a woman in her 90s, had a number of underlying health conditions, according to health officials. “Every death is a reminder of the damage COVID-19 can cause when it gets into our community,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. “Our older New Zealanders and those with underlying health issues are by far the most at risk from the virus and one of the reasons lockdowns are such an important tool to stop its spread.” The country is currently in a “Level 4” lockdown, with most residents asked to stay home and schools, restaurants, and indoor venues shut down.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand marks downward trend in new COVID-19 cases

SYDNEY, Sept 8 (Reuters) - New Zealand reported a further fall in locally acquired COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as the largely coronavirus-free nation looks to eradicate an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant. New Zealand reported 15 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19, down from 21 a day earlier,...
Public Health985theriver.com

New Zealand reports first death from Delta variant of COVID-19

(Reuters) – New Zealand reported on Saturday the first death from the Delta variant of the new coronavirus and 20 further daily infections, all in Auckland, the epicentre of the outbreak. The woman who died was in her 90s and had a number of underlying health conditions, health officials said...
Delta, WIkdal610.com

New Zealand ‘very close’ to deal for more COVID-19 vaccines

SYDNEY (Reuters) – New Zealand is “very close” to procuring more coronavirus vaccines and a deal could be announced this week, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Tuesday, as the country looks to get on top of an outbreak of the Delta variant. The government is in talks with...
BusinessDailyFx

NZD/USD to Threaten Monthly Opening Range Ahead of NZ GDP Report

NZD/USD appears to be on track to test the monthly high (0.7170) as it trades back above the 200-Day SMA (0.7115), and the exchange rate may threaten the opening range for September ahead of New Zealand’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report as the economy is expected to grow at a record pace.
Public HealthVoice of America

New Zealand to Lift Many COVID-19 Restrictions

New Zealand is easing the coronavirus lockdown for nearly the entire country first imposed last month after the Pacific nation reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case in six months. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday that the nationwide alert level will be lowered to Level 2, allowing schools, businesses and...
WorldForexTV.com

South Africa Current Account Surplus At Record High

South Africa’s current account surplus increased to a record high in the second quarter, South African Reserve Bank reported Thursday. The current account balance rose to the largest surplus ever of ZAR 343 billion from ZAR 261 billion in the first quarter. As a ratio of gross domestic product, the...
Public Healthfox5ny.com

Say hello to 'Mu': New coronavirus strain arrives in the U.S.

Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, and now Mu. Mu is another strain of the coronavirus and it has arrived in the United States. "What we know and what has been concerning is that this variant shares eight mutations with other variants of concern that we've seen beta and delta in particular, which seem to increase transmissibility," says Dr. Stephanie Silvera, epidemiologist, and professor of public health at Montclair State University.
Industryonemileatatime.com

United Airlines Calls Bluff On Vaccine Religious Exemptions

United Airlines has been the most aggressive among US airlines when it comes to requiring employees to be vaccinated. The airline is now taking it a step further, and is putting employees who requested a religious exemption for vaccination on unpaid leave. United’s update on religious exemptions. In early August,...

