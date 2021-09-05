CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, NY

4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $1,270,000

Citizen Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOwasco Lake with views that embody true and unique lake like living with a spectacular wrap around deck 33x8 that overlooks the lake and a patio below that is equipped with 2 bars that lead within steps to your dock and the lake.In addition, 7500 sq ft. Brand new blacktop parking, The inside of this home is just as impressive with nearly 4,000 square feet of custom designed living space The first floor trim is Black Walnut and the ceiling is solid cherry that adds an elegance and sophistication for luxury living, every cabinet in the house is custom built, the craftsmanship is compared to none. 4 bedrooms with a large master suite with fireplace and full bathroom. The basement is finished with another kitchen , with bar, full bathroom , and ceiling made of solid maple wood. The amenities include corian counter tops, all stainless steel appliances, 2 wine coolers, 2 kitchens (1 in kitchen area on first level of home, 1 in basement. This home is set apart from any other homes with all the specialty hand crafted work. Additional 1.6 acre lot east of property totaling 2.8 acres total OWNER RELOCATING MOTIVATED! DROPPING PRICE 20,000.00 EVERY WEEK TILL IT SELLS !!!!!!!!!!

auburnpub.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, NY
Auburn, NY
Business
Auburn, NY
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Owasco Lake#Wine Coolers#Living Space#Dock#Bedroom Home#Black Walnut
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority. read more.
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Biden administration takes on Texas abortion law

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration is suing Texas over a new state law that bans most abortions, arguing that it was enacted “in open defiance of the Constitution” and asking a judge to quickly declare the law invalid. The case filed Thursday by the Department of Justice is almost certainly destined to reach the Supreme Court, perhaps within a matter of weeks.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
California StatePosted by
CNN

Republicans are laying the groundwork to lie that the California recall was stolen

Washington (CNN) — Polls suggest California voters are poised to defeat an effort to recall the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The polls could be wrong or change fast. At present, though, their findings are entirely unremarkable. California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans. Newsom was elected by almost 24 percentage points in 2018. With one notable exception, in 2003, every previous attempt to recall a California governor has failed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy