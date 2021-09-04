CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illini Comeback Falls Short Against UTSA

Cover picture for the articleCHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Despite Artur Sitkowski throwing a career-high three touchdowns, Illinois' comeback effort fell short in a 37-30 setback against UTSA on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium. Sitkowski threw for 266 yards and the Illini rushed for 146 yards in the loss. After two home games to open up the season, Illinois will head on the road next week to play Virginia.

Illinois StateSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Watch now: Illinois falls to UTSA in Roadrunners' first game against Big Ten opponent

CHAMPAIGN — In the fourth quarter Saturday against UTSA, Illinois quarterback Artur Sitkowski dropped back from the Roadrunners' 35-yard line and threw the ball to the back of the end zone as time expired. Wide receiver Casey Washington went up and plucked the pass out of the air but landed a few feet out of bounds for what would've been a game-saving touchdown.
