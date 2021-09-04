CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Line 3 pipeline: Progressives implore Biden to shut it down

nhpbs.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProgressive Democrats are urging president Biden to halt work on the controversial Line 3 pipeline. The group says they support the closure because of the environmental concerns and opposition from indigenous leaders. Meanwhile, Republican representatives have supported the pipeline in part, because of its economic benefits. Minnesota Public Radio reporter Kirsti Marohn joins.

video.nhpbs.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Progressives#Minnesota Public Radio#Progressive Democrats#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsGazette

Biden wants to shut Gitmo down, but construction for 9/11 trial ramps up

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba — The Biden administration has repeatedly said it wants to completely shut down detainee operations at Guantanamo Bay, but large-scale construction is still underway at the naval base's "Camp Justice" to support the planned trial against the alleged plotters behind al Qaeda's terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
U.S. PoliticsTelegraph

Biden faces demands to replace the world’s most powerful banker

When Jay Powell became the 16th chairman of the Federal Reserve – and the world’s most powerful central banker – three years ago, he promised to “wear the carpets of Capitol Hill out” in a bid to restore the reputation of an institution tarnished in the eyes of policymakers by the financial crisis.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Progressives call on Joe Biden to halt construction of controversial Minnesota pipeline

Critics of the proposed Line 3 pipeline - including “the Squad" - gathered in Minnesota to protest its construction over environmental and tribal concerns. Representatives Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will spend the weekend meeting with indigenous leaders at the pipeline's construction sites before holding a press conference in Minneapolis. On Saturday the group participated in a roundtable discussion to examine "treaty violations and the lack of tribal consent" for the project. The Line 3 pipeline has generated significant controversy as its proposed construction cuts through tribal lands protected by treaties between...
Minnesota StateKELOLAND TV

Congresswomen urge Biden to stop pipeline in Minnesota visit

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar and her progressive congressional allies have urged President Joe Biden to stop construction on Enbridge Energy’s much-contested Line 3 project. Omar and three other congresswomen said the pipeline project would worsen climate change and violate Native American treaty rights. But Enbridge spokeswoman Juli...
Minneapolis, MNmprnews.org

Omar, other ‘squad’ members appeal to Biden on pipeline

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and other members of the House known as “the squad” are headed to northern Minnesota to highlight their opposition to the Enbridge Energy Line 3 oil replacement pipeline and renew calls for President Joe Biden’s administration to halt construction on the nearly completed project. Omar held...
Louisiana StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

Is the President’s Vaxx Mandate Illegal? Here’s What a Top Louisiana Lawyer Says

Attorney Jimmy Faircloth talks about the legal ramifications of President Biden's vaccination mandate speech and the legal challenges that are obviously coming. "There's a long way between making a political announcement and actually affecting laws," says Faircloth, talking about the inevitable court fight over the mandate, "(Biden) has made a statement that has created a lot of tension and it certainly will cause litigation, but there is no rule. he has asked for a recommendation so they can create guidance for implementation of emergency rule.
Presidential ElectionKABC

America Is Noticing Biden’s Performance: Poll: 61% Believe America Is On Wrong Track

(Washington, DC) — A new survey is revealing many Americans think the country is on the wrong track. That’s what 61-percent of those surveyed told the Politico-Morning Consult poll. Just 39-percent believe the U.S. is going where it should. Meantime, the survey also found a majority isn’t satisfied with the job President Biden is doing in office. Just 47-percent approve of his performance while 49-percent don’t.
Montana StateKFYR-TV

North Dakota, Montana leaders react to President Biden’s vaccine mandates

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Leaders in North Dakota and Montana are offering reactions to President Joe Biden’s announcement Thursday of sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans. Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, posted on social media:. President Biden’s misguided plan steers our country down a dangerous path away from states’ rights...
Presidential ElectionWKRC

Poll: In rematch between Trump and Biden, Trump would win

UNDATED (WKRC) - According to the results of a recent Emerson College Poll conducted in September, if voters had to redo the 2020 election, Donald J. Trump would be the winner. The national poll found that Americans, in a pick between former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Senator Joni Ernst: It Is Disheartening To Those Of Us That Served In The Global War On Terror To See All The Progress & Security We Provided For America Torn Apart By The Biden Administration

Senator Joni Ernst joined Brian Kilmeade to discuss the latest on the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Americans that are still stranded. Ernst feels President Biden has shown no leadership through this debacle in Afghanistan. Ernst believes this has created a dark stain on America. Ernst says it is tearing her apart and is disheartening to those of us that served in the global war on terror to see the way all of the progress and the safety and security that we have provided for the United States of America torn apart by the Biden Administration. Ernst is also upset that members of Congress are unable to get information on how many Americans are stranded from the State Department. Ernst says Congress is unable to get information on how many Americans are stranded but the State Department and Biden Administration gave the Taliban lists of American citizens who they wanted to get out.
Foreign Policytimesexaminer.com

Biden’s Green Light for America’s Enemies

Patterns for Abandonment—Afghanistan and Vietnam. The radical Islamist Taliban provided an important base of operations in Afghanistan that facilitated the September 11, 2001, terrorist attack on the U.S. resulting in over 3,000 American deaths. To prevent further such terrorist attacks on Western countries and rid Afghanistan of Taliban radicalism and barbarity, the U.S. and Allied Coalition helped to build and generously equip Afghan National Defense Forces numbering about 182,000, including 7,000 Air Force personnel. Adding the National Police Force of 119,000, brought Afghan forces to 301,000 by July 2021. As of April 2021, at least 66,000 members of the Afghan National Defense Forces and Police Forces had been killed since the war began in 2002. The Afghan National Defense and Police forces were well paid, and their willingness to fight the Taliban is shown by sustaining considerable casualties over almost 20 years. Why did most of the Afghan Defense and Police forces essentially collapse with minimal resistance beginning in March 2021?
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Dem Sen Blumenthal 'furious' over Biden admin delaying Americans trying to leave Afghanistan

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., is "furious" over the Biden administration delaying flights with Americans trying to escape Afghanistan after President Biden’s botched troop withdrawal. The senator from Connecticut issued a press release on Monday eviscerating the Biden administration for delaying flights out of the Mazar-e Sharif airport in Afghanistan following...

Comments / 0

Community Policy