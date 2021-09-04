Line 3 pipeline: Progressives implore Biden to shut it down

Senator Joni Ernst joined Brian Kilmeade to discuss the latest on the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Americans that are still stranded. Ernst feels President Biden has shown no leadership through this debacle in Afghanistan. Ernst believes this has created a dark stain on America. Ernst says it is tearing her apart and is disheartening to those of us that served in the global war on terror to see the way all of the progress and the safety and security that we have provided for the United States of America torn apart by the Biden Administration. Ernst is also upset that members of Congress are unable to get information on how many Americans are stranded from the State Department. Ernst says Congress is unable to get information on how many Americans are stranded but the State Department and Biden Administration gave the Taliban lists of American citizens who they wanted to get out.