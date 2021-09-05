CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least 3 dead, multiple injured after shooting in northwest D.C.

NBC News
NBC News
Cover picture for the articlePolice say at least three people are dead and multiple others are injured after a person opened fire at a group on a street in Washington, D.C.Sept. 5, 2021.

www.nbcnews.com

