At least 3 dead, multiple injured after shooting in northwest D.C.
Police say at least three people are dead and multiple others are injured after a person opened fire at a group on a street in Washington, D.C.Sept. 5, 2021.www.nbcnews.com
Police say at least three people are dead and multiple others are injured after a person opened fire at a group on a street in Washington, D.C.Sept. 5, 2021.www.nbcnews.com
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1