At least 3 dead, multiple injured after shooting in northwest D.C.

Three people were arrested Friday morning in connection with a shooting in East St. Louis, Illinois, that left seven people, including a child, injured, according to police. Authorities had been looking for the trio since 4 p.m. Thursday, when shots were fired near Martin Luther King Drive and 6th Street. While police have not said what led to the shooting, a spokesperson for the MetroLink train system said a gun battle broke out between two groups near one of its stations.