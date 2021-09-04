Diversity in cricket

Nottinghamshire soared 10.5 points clear of the chasing pack in Division One after the kind of victory that gives the lie to the easy jibe that county cricket is soft cricket. Batting first, Ben Duckett, Sam Northeast and Joe Clarke registered half-centuries that looked much better than that when Brett Hutton’s five wickets (well, four plus an lbw decision won against Dane Vilas) established a lead of 104. Lancashire were right in the match when Tom Bailey (having a very decent game) dismissed the captain, Steve Mullaney, to leave them 211 in arrears with five wickets to take, albeit on a flat pitch in some of the best weather of the summer. Cue a stand of 176 between Tom Moores and Lyndon James that took both men into the 90s and a declaration that gave Notts four sessions to take 10 wickets, the target a notional 444.